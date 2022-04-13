Indie on Focus – Orbital Bullet

What does a ‘roguelike’ have to do to stand out? It seems we’ve seen every possible variation for ‘single match-based’ games since this sub-genre came into vogue last decade. Each new title wants to present an idea that makes it unique before the others. In the case of Orbital Bullet a lot of emphasis is placed on its 360° scenarios. Is it enough to get our attention?

After spending a good amount of time in the ‘early access’ program, the German studio SmokeStab has finally released version 1.0 of Orbital Bullet at the end of March. Although it had many notable improvements during its development time, its cylindrical stages are still the main attraction, at least visually.

You see, all the ‘worlds’ in this game are located around or inside a cylinder. Since this is a 2D action game, that means we’re going to be going around the same path. Some scenarios have different levels of depth within the same cylinder, so we can “three-dimensionally” jump in or out. Initially it may seem that these “360° scenarios” are nothing more than a striking visual element, but their design is well used at the level of gameplay. There are enemies that use defenses on one side of their body or are able to attack from both sides with projectiles that go around towards us. That means we have to approach combat with a different mindset than usual.

And what a fight! Thanks to a very precise control system and aggressive enemies, the clashes in Orbital Bullet are a constant stream of bullets, evasions and jumps at high speed. When there are multiple enemies on screen or we’re facing one of the ‘Council Members’ (bosses), the intensity level skyrockets and it’s easy to find yourself absolutely consumed with the action. Since the game has a timer on which certain advantages depend, we are encouraged to play as quickly and efficiently as possible. This contributes to its frenetic pace.

But the action wouldn’t be the same if it wasn’t accompanied by equally intense music. The soundtrack of Orbital Bulletcomposed by Niilo Takalainen and Juha Korpelainen, is a jewel of industrial electronics/EBM that gets our adrenaline pumping. We could say that the game is worth it if only to enjoy its melodies.

But back to the topic of gameplay. As ‘roguelike’ that is, this game has ‘permadeath’ and we have to start over from the first level every time we die, losing all weapons and most advantages that we have found in the game. It is quite a difficult game that requires not only that we become more skilled over several attempts to succeed, but also that we increase the permanent abilities of the character. This is pretty normal for the genre, but can be frustrating for those who want to finish it quickly. Get ready to ‘grind’.

As is also customary in the genre, as we play we can unlock new weapons, character types and game systems, such as portals with time challenges. This helps each match feel different from the last. There are also times when we can choose a route and we do not always visit the same planets.

It’s unusual for us to get to this point in a review without mentioning the plot, but the story of Orbital Bullet it is very irrelevant and definitely its weakest point. We control a member of a resistance against an interplanetary empire called DreadCrop. After being cornered, he uploads his consciousness to a robot and that every time he dies he simply “moves” to a new machine. This hardly has relevance in development and we can ignore it completely.

Another flaw that it has is the poor readability of the screen in times of chaos. When there are many elements and simultaneous shots, it is possible to lose sight of our character and what we are doing. We also found some ‘bugs’, like enemies getting stuck in level geometry, which we hope will eventually be patched. The developers have continued to constantly update the game since its release.

Apart from its cylindrical stages, there are not many original elements in Orbital Bullet. If you have played several ‘roguelike’ and 2D shooter titles, you are probably already familiar with their game mechanics and systems. Nevertheless, almost everything he does he does it very well and his music is absolutely fantastic. If it had a better story and a couple of surprise elements in its gameplay, it could have become a classic.

Reviewed using a digital copy of Orbital Bullet for Steam provided by Assemble Entertainment.