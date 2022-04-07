Indie on Focus – Pompom: The Great Space Rescue

Let’s see what we have here. A lovable hamster, a story with funny pirate cats as villains, colorful scenery and happy music. Yes, Pompom: The Great Space Rescue it has all the elements of a traditional platform game. It even has clear references to the great classics of the genre. So why the fuck did all my gaming sessions end in tears and sore hands?

Pompom: The Great Space Rescue It is NOT a traditional platform game. In fact, we don’t even control its titular character. It’s one hell of an escort mission made out of frustrations and broken dreams. A challenge only suitable for the most patient and skillful players with the mouse and keyboard.

But, despite all that, it is a video game with a great level design and that is very satisfying when we finally overcome a level that we repeat several times.

After a brief introduction in which Pompom’s owner is kidnapped by a gang of alien pirate cats, we discover that this hamster does not need our help to move or jump. Unless he hits a high wall, he will always move to the right and jump when he hits an obstacle or a chasm. What we have to do is keep it safe by positioning platforms, trampolines, ropes and other objects, clicking switches to activate mechanisms and even “drawing” paths on the screen..

This means that we need very good reflexes to quickly analyze the situation and react accordingly. In addition, you have to calculate very well where the character will land after a jump and how much time you have to perform an action. It is possible to temporarily pause the game while we prepare everything, but that grace period is too precise to take it easy.

When we manage to progress at a good pace through a level, placing platforms accurately and taking all the collectibles, Pompom: The Great Space Rescue it feels great. There are also levels that work like puzzles without the pressure of time. But they make us think hard and feel like geniuses when we discover the correct location and order of objects.

But the moment we miscalculate the position of a platform or take a fraction of a second to locate it, it all goes to waste. We can try to save the situation by desperately putting objects. But we won’t always have enough resources to fix things and it ends up becoming a futile exercise.

We also have a small saving grace in the form of very limited bubbles. If Pompom falls into the void or collides with an enemy, he will be trapped in a bubble and we can guide him to safety before popping it. That can save our lives, but some will be left with a bad taste in their mouths knowing that they could not “legally” overcome an obstacle. It is a different type of difficulty than other platform games like Super Meat Boy, Light blue and Will you Snail?.

Yes Pompom: The Great Space Rescue find it very difficult, it is possible to increase the time we can hold the pause and the number of bubbles available. Even with these aids activated, it is not an easy game, especially if we try to get all the coins and the golden carrot in each level. There are also secret exits that take us through routes of high difficulty. Fortunately, it is not necessary to beat all the levels of a world to access another. If we get stuck in one of them, we have other options to continue playing.

Pompom: The Great Space Rescue it is no surprise visually or auditorily. As we said at the beginning, it has a very familiar style to that of the great classics. SNES nostalgics will feel right at home playing it. It’s not by chance. This title makes clear its tributes to games like Kirby’s Adventure and Super Mario World. In fact, some references are so direct that we’re worried the developer will get a call from Nintendo’s lawyers.

This is not the first platform game in which we have to “take care” of the protagonist, but it is one of the most varied that we have seen and definitely the one that offers the most challenge. If you want to experience an interesting twist on the genre popularized by Sonic and Mario and aren’t afraid of a bit of difficulty, this title and the great wunderling dx they are excellent options.

Review based on a digital copy of Pompom: The Great Space Rescue for Steam provided by PID Games.