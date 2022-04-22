Indie on Focus – Slipstream • GamerFocus Video Games

When we talk about classic racing games, those of the 8 and 16-bit generations, it is inevitable to think of exponents like OutRun by Sega, topgear from Kemco and even rad racer by Square. These games defined the genre long before simulators took over the spectrum with titles like need for speed, Grand Touring either force. 2D games with a 3D effect shone with their colors, music, and the illusion of speed.

It’s no wonder the cottage industry pushed aside the arcade style, even though it has made a comeback in some form with Cruis’n Blast. Showing us that it is not bad to return to the origins. To this is added slip stream, an independent title created by Ansdor, a developer from neighboring Brazil. This game takes us directly to the 90s, to the time of exotic global landscapes on wheels, music on cassettes and pedals “at full throttle”.

The influence of slip stream is clear: OutRunfrom the father of Shenmue –Yu Suzuki–, the icon from which many were inspired back then. Likewise, there are glimpses of the ‘manganime’ Initial D. The setting with music vapor wave Y synthwave, accompany a pseudo 3D game engine perfectly recreated like the original retro that it boasts. More faithful than what was done by Horizon Chase Turbo in Unit.

In automotive terminology, ‘slipstream’ is the word given when one vehicle is positioned behind another, while the one in front obstructs the force of the air. The rear car receives a speed boost thanks to this effect, which in video games translates as a small additional turbo. In slip stream it is necessary to be a few seconds behind any vehicle to fill the ‘slipstream’ meter and receive the boost.

Now, the main mechanics of the game is not that, despite its name. This is the art of skidding, popularized by Initial D and westernly by movies like Fast and Furious: Tokyo Challenge. Mastering the game requires mastering a correct drift in the curves of the different scenarios, while avoiding traffic such as private cars and competitors, as well as direct rivals.

skid on slip stream it requires decelerating, pressing the brake for an instant and accelerating again. While it is possible to do this manually, it requires more precision. With the speed of the races it is advisable to configure it automatic, so as not to lose speed due to poorly executed skids. Competitions are also defined by dodging vehicles and avoiding crashing them. In case of crashing, the cars do somersaults like a typical arcade, without damage in between.

Keep in mind that some modes require defeating rivals to access the next level. While overtaking them is enough, skidding can cause your opponents to crash into barriers, wasting valuable time. In addition to the individual races and championships with four cups, we find the ‘Grand Tour’ mode. In this one we advance through five of the 20 tracks continuously (not cyclically) beating rivals and choosing the next route along the way.

There’s also the ‘Battle Royale’ mode, which acts like elimination races by ruling out the last-place racer at the end of a stage.. In ‘Cannonball’, we can customize a competition of up to a maximum of 20 lanes continuously. Similar to ‘Grand Tour’, but considerably longer in length. The good speed of this retro arcade title makes two dozen races a less expensive task than four cups.

Only by competing in the different modes can we unlock 24 internal achievements, including the Switch version. Fortunately we have a local multiplayer in which up to four players can join. At our disposal, we have five different vehicles and their own advantages in speed, acceleration and maneuverability. One of the cars is balanced in general and the others are ahead in some of the aspects.

The variety of environments goes through cities by day and night, neon lights, forests, snowy villages, beaches, oil platforms, Japan, Greece, the Valley of the Kings and even a cemetery. It is just as we remembered it from the racing classics and on modern consoles the 16:9 resolution helps to expand the horizons –literally–. The CRT filter, as is often the case, is instead a nostalgia tool that can be dispensed with in favor of the modern touch.

A special feature in favor of the nineties aesthetic that evokes slip stream, is in the rewind function. In the event of any skidding error or an inevitable crash, it is possible to turn back time up to five seconds. You have to wait a moment to do it again, so it’s not a direct cheat. The rewind effect is left to look like an old VHS tape, a detail that veterans will appreciate.

The improved version of slip stream is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The game has been on PC (Steam, GOG) since 2018.

Digital copy of Slipstream for Nintendo Switch provided by BlitWorks.