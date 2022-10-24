‘Indie sleaze’, the nostalgic trend that triumphs in the looks of gen Z

Foreseeing that the last decades of the last century would leave behind great lessons in style was a fact that anyone could imagine. The bohemian trend of the 60s and 70s, the absolute extravagance and groundbreaking from the 80s or the basics of the 90s They formed a stylistic tandem whose imprint has only been remembered since they appeared in the world of fashion, invading the clothes that came later in trends that have been remembered repeatedly, both on catwalks and on the asphalt.

After this boom in the sector came the 2000s and, with this turn of the page, came a dark age of fashion that most of the millennials today they would cross out their lives (and their photographs) if it weren’t for the fact that this year they have returned to form part of the stylistic grid that triumphs among the generation Z fashion experts. If for some this aesthetic memory is synonymous with nostalgia, for others, on the other hand, now it is novelty and trend.

That Y2K is here to stayat least one season, is clear evidence. The lingerie on displaythe big and striking sneakers, the extra short silhouettes… Everything that reigned in the looks that starred the collages from the walls that decorated the rooms a couple of decades ago, now it is once again part of what has become its equivalent in the social context in which we find ourselves: the google searches and social networks.

At the same time, what is barely remembered and has also been making a triumphal entry in the style guidelines to follow for months, according to TikTok, is aesthetics indie sleazea new version that honors the indie who also reigned at that time.

To understand this current, it is necessary to look back and remember that group of girls who refused to fall for the charms of the looks of celebrities such as Ashley TisladeHilary Duff either Misha Barton. They went from Britney Spears and of Christine Aguilera, they did not see movies like Bad Girls either A very legal blonde and they did not insist on being the most popular in the class, but, rather, remained on the sidelines. because the girls indie they listened to music bands like The Libertines (leadered by Peter Doherty, ex-boyfriend of Kate Moss) Y dressed like alexa chungor what is the same, as the groupies of the British music bands that first went to a festival and then extended the night until the wee hours of the morning in the clubs.

Recognizing them was not difficult: Tshirts vintage or music groups, skinny pants, high socks, military boots, artist or musician friends and, often, the seemingly messy hair. An image that could seem careless, but that, on the other hand, was inspired by several of the outfits that each of them had previously seen on platforms such as Lookbook and on Mary-Kate Olsen outfits, Sienna Miller, Lilly Allen or even, Cory Kennedy and anyone who might have attended either an alternative music concert or a GOA electronica party.

From the disco to the asphalt

Now there are many the zoomers who have reinvented this aesthetic and have made popular indie sleaze since the beginning of the year, an exaggerated version of that image post grunge which is also committed to faking the late-night, chaotic and carefree effect, as if it had gone too far a whole night of partying without sleeping afterparty, but wearing designer clothes and seldom repeating them in daily elections. It is about achieving a casual image without giving up opulence. What a rebellious girl from a good family.

Following their keys, unbuttoned plaid shirts they can be worn with marching band t-shirts underneath, XXL fur coats and ripped jeans, style table skirts university or pleated and lace silhouettes- to it whimsigoth– on stockings with runs. I mean, if you want to be a indie slaze you will be able to wear almost everything you find in the wardrobe that reminds you of this time, but not the first thing you find, since everything here is strictly thought out.

Where does the term come from and why its success?

The first to name it was the tiktoker Mandy Lee (@OldLooserInBrooklyn). As an expert in anticipating news, she launched her prediction on her social network, defining this term as a current response to a stylistic demand that she seeks recover the interest that the community had indie years ago for art and culture. Or at least, the one that, through her aesthetics, seemed to have it and let it be known.

However, even though she was the one who coined it, when Hedi Slimane took the position of creative director of Saint Laurent in 2012 and has already made evident his desire to look back and continue with some of the codes that, although we saw Jenny Humphrey in gossip-girl or Effy in the series Skinsnow characters of euphoria they have created us the obsession to bring it back. The references are immense and, although we did not appreciate them enough, they have always been present in the proposals of many of the most praised designers in the luxury sector.

if you want to be a girl indie sleaze you have it easy. It doesn’t matter if you’ve gone out to party or not, if you like the music group that you wear printed on the t-shirt, if you have taken your father’s plaid shirt, you have put on those stockings that broke the first day you wore them or, if the rain, your mascara has run. Everything is allowed as long as you brag about it.