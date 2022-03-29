Indie snatches Game of the Year award from DEATHLOOP at GDCA 2022

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Today, March 25, the Game Developers Conference 2022 comes to an end and as in previous years, an award ceremony was held at the event to recognize the best titles of the past year. In this edition, there was room for surprise, as the big winner was an indie game.

As we told you weeks ago, the 22nd edition of the Game Developers Conference would take place from March 21 to 25 and the Game Developers Choice Awards 2022 would be held as part of the event.

The winner of the Game of the Year on this occasion was Registration, an indie title that drew attention for its unconventional proposal. In fact, it captivated creatives in the industry, such as Masahiro Sakurai, creator of Super Smash Bros.which he revealed was his biggest game of 2021.

Daniel Mullins, developer of Registrationthanked the Independent Games Festival and Games Developers Choice Awards jury for choosing Registration: “some of these games were really amazing, so it must have been a very difficult decision.”

Big thanks to the jurors for IGF / GDCA who thought Inscription was cool! Some of these games were pretty amazing so it must have been a very hard decision. But the biggest thanks goes to the guy backstage who gave me the cardboard box🙏 https://t.co/0cz8HX5TGK — Daniel Mullins (@DMullinsGames) March 24, 2022

Indie games surprised at GDCA 2022

Registration He was only nominated in 3 categories and won the most important one. By contrast, DEATHLOOP dominated the list with 6 nominations, but curiously the PlayStation exclusive on consoles did not win any.

Despite taking the most important prize of the event, Registration was not the most awarded title, but Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Best visual art and Best technology) and the also indie unpacking (Best Audio and Innovation), each with 2 awards.

The event also recognized the career of the creator of Yuji Horii, creator of dragon questwhich he took the opportunity to remember that together with his team he continues to work on Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fateas well as other titles (via Siliconera).

Here is the list of winners.

better audio

returnal

WINNER: unpacking

DEATHLOOP

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

ForzaHorizon 5

best debut

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

WINNER: Valheim

Wildermyth

The Artful Escape

Saber

best design

WINNER: It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

halo-infinite

DEATHLOOP

Registration

Innovation Award

It Takes Two

Wildermyth

WINNER: unpacking

Registration

DEATHLOOP

Social Impact Award

Before Your Eyes

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

WINNER: Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

best narrative

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

WINNER: Psychonauts 2

unpacking

best technology

halo-infinite

ForzaHorizon 5

WINNER: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

returnal

Hitman 3

best visual art

ForzaHorizon 5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

DEATHLOOP

WINNER: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Psychonauts 2

game of the year

WINNER: Registration

ForzaHorizon 5

Resident Evil Village

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

audience award

Ambassador Award

Life Achievement Award

We remind you that the winners were selected by the International Choice Awards Network (ICAN), which is an invitation-only organization that “is made up of creators from all over the industry.”

What do you think of the winning games of GDCA 2022? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to the Games Developers Conference by visiting this page.

