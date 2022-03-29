Indie snatches Game of the Year award from DEATHLOOP at GDCA 2022

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram
Today, March 25, the Game Developers Conference 2022 comes to an end and as in previous years, an award ceremony was held at the event to recognize the best titles of the past year. In this edition, there was room for surprise, as the big winner was an indie game.
As we told you weeks ago, the 22nd edition of the Game Developers Conference would take place from March 21 to 25 and the Game Developers Choice Awards 2022 would be held as part of the event.
The winner of the Game of the Year on this occasion was Registration, an indie title that drew attention for its unconventional proposal. In fact, it captivated creatives in the industry, such as Masahiro Sakurai, creator of Super Smash Bros.which he revealed was his biggest game of 2021.
Daniel Mullins, developer of Registrationthanked the Independent Games Festival and Games Developers Choice Awards jury for choosing Registration: “some of these games were really amazing, so it must have been a very difficult decision.”
Find out: a new LEVEL UP t-shirt is now available, run for yours.
Big thanks to the jurors for IGF / GDCA who thought Inscription was cool! Some of these games were pretty amazing so it must have been a very hard decision. But the biggest thanks goes to the guy backstage who gave me the cardboard box🙏 https://t.co/0cz8HX5TGK
— Daniel Mullins (@DMullinsGames) March 24, 2022
Indie games surprised at GDCA 2022
Registration He was only nominated in 3 categories and won the most important one. By contrast, DEATHLOOP dominated the list with 6 nominations, but curiously the PlayStation exclusive on consoles did not win any.
Despite taking the most important prize of the event, Registration was not the most awarded title, but Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Best visual art and Best technology) and the also indie unpacking (Best Audio and Innovation), each with 2 awards.
In case you missed it: players confuse GameCube in unpacking.
The event also recognized the career of the creator of Yuji Horii, creator of dragon questwhich he took the opportunity to remember that together with his team he continues to work on Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fateas well as other titles (via Siliconera).
Here is the list of winners.
better audio
- returnal
- WINNER: unpacking
- DEATHLOOP
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- ForzaHorizon 5
best debut
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- WINNER: Valheim
- Wildermyth
- The Artful Escape
- Saber
best design
- WINNER: It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- halo-infinite
- DEATHLOOP
- Registration
Innovation Award
- It Takes Two
- Wildermyth
- WINNER: unpacking
- Registration
- DEATHLOOP
Social Impact Award
- Before Your Eyes
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- WINNER: Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
best narrative
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
- WINNER: Psychonauts 2
- unpacking
best technology
- halo-infinite
- ForzaHorizon 5
- WINNER: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- returnal
- Hitman 3
best visual art
- ForzaHorizon 5
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- DEATHLOOP
- WINNER: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Psychonauts 2
game of the year
- WINNER: Registration
- ForzaHorizon 5
- Resident Evil Village
- DEATHLOOP
- It Takes Two
audience award
Ambassador Award
Life Achievement Award
We remind you that the winners were selected by the International Choice Awards Network (ICAN), which is an invitation-only organization that “is made up of creators from all over the industry.”
What do you think of the winning games of GDCA 2022? Tell us in the comments.
You can find more news related to the Games Developers Conference by visiting this page.
Related Video: News Roundup – Week 11, 2022
Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.
Source 1, 2