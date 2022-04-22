Indies’ Lies, a promising card roguelike that enters the ring

Roguelikes with a game-centric system building decks of cards with RPG touches have gained in popularity over the last few years. Proposals like Slay the Spire or Inscryption have shown their good know-how when it comes to proposing addictive works to the controls, varied in gameplay and with a unique artistic style in each case. Indies Lies, the proposal from Fun Square Games and Erabit meets these pillars even though it is in the early access phase. We were able to play it PC (Steam) and we have spoken with José Valero, BD Business Development, who has collaborated in the QA, in the translation, or even ideas about the Lore of the game or in the Marketing of the title that concerns us.

The keys of Indies Lies

Indies’ Lies is a deckbuilding roguelike where you build your own custom deck, awaken talents, discover runes, and rally your team with ally cards. “Play unique stories for each character and explore a world caught in the clash of the gods,” details its official description on Steam. For now we have not been able to learn much about the lore of the game because it is still in the early access phase. Still, they are available 9 heroes to test the different classes (magic, ranged combat and melee) and skills characteristic of each one of them, 3 different maps and, in general, the entire base playable system.

The developers claim to be big fans of the rogue-like genre and deck-building games, something that has benefited them when creating Indies Lies: “We’ve spent a lot of time playing Dungeon Crawlers from the 80s to the present day with games like Slay the spire. It is an evolution of the RPGs that we like and it has become very popular, so we thought it would be the project that would allow us to have a market while doing what we like. We experimented with different styles for the graphics before choosing the present that mixes a touch of American comics with a more Asian and colorful style. We think it would be attractive to both western and eastern players, and from player feedback it seems that it is.”

In general, it has seemed to us that the characters are varied among them and the difference in special abilities and talents of each one really shows. Even so, what has not convinced us is the design of the female characters, somewhat sexualized and falling into the classic clichés that so many works try to avoid today in order to move towards a more realistic and respectful representation.

Returning to the gameplay, we find several different attack, defense and effect cards to use on our turn, in which we have several actions available. In the first confrontations we will feel that it is a walk, but as we advance we will verify the real difficulty that this title houses, something that will force us to be strategic and combine our offense well with defensive capacity so that the tough final bosses of each level do not force us to restart our run.

“The game difficulty it is one of the elements that has changed the most during each update. We are very attentive to what players experience, and we would like to make it as attractive as possible for veterans and newcomers to the genre. We also want to improve the tutorials because sometimes it is difficult to explain some mechanics, which without knowing them, make the experience difficult for newer players. Our goal is to ensure that players, experienced or not, have a good time creating their deck and strategies.”

As for the distinctive point of the title, since we find many similarities with other similar ones in the genre, from the development team they aim to have nine playable characters with different story modes and a worked lore as main pillars that make Indies Lies something different compared to similar games:

“Deckbuilding is a sub-genre of card games or RPGs, quite hardcore, and very niche. It offers fast fun and strategy at the same time. But sometimes they are too complex for new players, and prevent them from enjoying playing. We decided to keep things simpler, but also not deviate from the essence of these games, adapting a difficulty that progresses more easily and quickly during the beginning and more complex as you go. With this we intend to help more players to successfully test their strategies without punishing many of their mistakes at the beginning.

Challenges in development and localization into Spanish

Indies’ Lies is currently available on Chinese, English, Japanese, Spanish and Russian and from the development team they have already confirmed their willingness to adapt it to even more languages. The main challenge they have encountered in this aspect is to achieve a suitable localization, since it is difficult for an Asian indie team to reach an international market and conquer it:

“We have native people in our marketing team, which is very international, and we test with volunteer fans. The translation from the original Mandarin is very complex, the grammar is very different, sometimes the concepts are confusing when translated into other languages ​​and the characters often express things in less space than in other languages ​​which sometimes makes it very difficult to adapt the user interface or the fonts. The Early Access version is still being reviewed and will receive improvements in all these details.

On the other hand, they assure that the most complicated thing during the development process of the title has been choosing which classic aspects of the genre to keep and which others to discard in pursuit of novelties, in order to obtain a distinctive and attractive final product for the players. As for the name of the game, Indies’ Lies, they admit that they had a hard time choosing it but they finally decided on the definitive one due to a series of reasons:

“We had a dozen names, but none of them sounded right. You always want something that represents the totality of the game for all players, that commands interest. Indies is the name of the most important NPC in the history of the game, and the conflict is resolved around him. Players do not meet him directly, but he is everywhere and his secret is unmasked through the various characters’ story mode. Why was this character called Indies? Obviously it is no coincidence that being an “Indie” studio we chose the name “Indies”, it all started with jokes about how difficult it is to get known as an indie game, and speaking of SEO, in an unexpected joke we started calling “Indies ” to this important character. As for “Indies Lies” it is not because we think that indie games lie, quite the opposite, but because it is related to the history of this character”.

Changes in the full version of the game

With a view to the final release of the work, they intend to improve a series of aspects that have to be polished in the current phase of early access. Mainly, the points that stand out to want to implement or expand are to get a more fluid and refreshing game experience, add more game modes, professions, roles, cards, talents and plots, adjust balance of the title and, ultimately, get a better performance (including bug fixes, UI/UX optimization, etc.) all adjusted based on player feedback.

“We’re working on a new character class which will be added later, hopefully in June! In addition to adding more languages ​​and optimizing the present ones, we have planned a new very original game mode that has not been explored before in the genre, as well as other novelties that I cannot comment on yet as they are still being decided. Indies’ Lies is still in Early Access and there is a lot of room for improvement. And we want players to be a part of these improvements. In addition to polishing the aspects of the game that we already know, we are attentive to how to integrate the ideas of the fans into our plans.”

Finally, remember that there is a Free DEMO available on Steam and iOS and Android mobile devices, so they invite us to download it and try it out so we can leave our comments on it and, thanks to them, they can face the final stretch of development even better before Indies Lies sees the light with its full version.