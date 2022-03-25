Indies thrive on Xbox Game Pass

GamePass it’s the best deal Xbox and PC users can get right now. Hundreds of games are available for a low monthly subscription. Now, during a presentation at the Game Developers Conference, Microsoft has revealed a series of details that make it clear that the games that come to this service, have higher growth compared to those that do not.

To begin with, it has been mentioned that Game Pass users play 40% more titles compared to non-Game Pass users. Alongside this, it has been revealed that games typically receive 8.3 times more streams from users, with a minimum of 1.3 and a maximum of 28 times more when off-platform releases are taken into consideration.

Regarding day one releases, games from large publishers receive a 3.5 times increase in the number of general userswhile indie titles have 15 times the growth when compared to their purchases from the Microsoft Store.

Although one might think that the general Game Pass user does not spend money beyond this service, it seems that this is not the case. According to Microsoft, these people spend 60% more on games, 45% more on accessories, and 45% more on consumables. In general, there is talk of a 50% greater consumption when compared to people who do not have a subscription.

Finally, it has been mentioned that indie developers make triple profit compared to 2016. For 2020, the games of this type that are available in Game Pass, have seen a growth of 110% regarding the sales of games and aggregates, as well as 190% for their participation and royalties in this service, giving a total of a 300% increase in just four years.

Although at the moment there is no update regarding the exact number of users in Game Pass, This shows that developers who decide to bring their games to this platform, especially independents, are not doing badly. On related topics, Marvel Unlimited adds to the benefits of Game Pass. Similarly, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 works on Xbox consoles.

This is very good news. It’s true that Xbox Game Pass is a fantastic platform to discover new indie games. In the past we have seen day one releases of Crystalsand recently it happened with Tunic. Along with this, the offer of this service includes wonders such as Hollow Knight and The Artful Escape.

