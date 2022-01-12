World

indigenous carries his father on his shoulder to get vaccinated by walking 12 hours in the Amazon rainforest

James Reno
Tawy, a 24-year-old Brazilian boy living in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, carried his 67-year-old father on his shoulder for 12 hours to the nearest medical center to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Tawy, a 24-year-old Brazilian boy living in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, carried his 67-year-old father on his shoulder for 12 hours to the nearest medical center to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Man, in fact, cannot walk independently because he is suffering from serious health problems. For this reason, in one of the country that has paid the highest price to the pandemic so far, especially because of Bolsonaro’s nefarious policies, Tawi has been on the march for 12 long hours, six on the way and six on the way back, crossing the dense forest. with the man on his shoulders. He has forded streams, climbed ravines, crossed hills without stopping and only with the purpose of protecting his elderly dad from the more serious and potentially lethal consequences of an infection.

The aim of the 24-year-old – who obviously does not lack willpower – was to achieve the nearest outpost, a small center where doctors were administering Covid vaccinations. His effort, however, had an even greater value: both the boy and his father belong to the Zó’è people, an ethnic group of 325 men and women who live, gathered in 50 small communities, in the Amazonian jungle of Northern Pará, in Brazil. It is an extremely isolated tribe that has only recently begun to have contact with the rest of society. The distrust, however, did not stop Tawy. His act of love towards his father moved the doctor who coordinated the vaccination team, Erik Jennings Simões, who wanted to immortalize him with his camera. The shot dates back almost a year ago: Tawy and his father, with serious health problems that prevented him from walking, received the first dose of the vaccine on January 22, 2021, five days after the start of the vaccination campaign in which the natives were considered a priority group. The story, however, came to light only two days ago, when the doctor, who has been involved for decades in assisting the peoples of the forest, spread it on Instagram. “The natives do not understand any doubts about the vaccine of non-indigenous people. Indeed, the irresponsibility of the latter has caused the virus to spread even in the jungle,” explained Jennings.

James Reno
