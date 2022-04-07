Indigo and other unisex names of the sons and daughters of celebrities – El Financiero

The couple formed by Camilo and Evaluna is one of the most established in the world of entertainment, so the arrival of her firstborn this week He has thrilled his fans. For a few months we have known his name: Indigo, but nothing was known about the gender of the little.

The happy new parents decided to wait before finding out if it was a boy or a girl, so they chose a unisex name. According to the singer, the meaning is his favorite color, but also because of what he is capable of doing as material, such as paint pigment.

What other celebrities used genderless names for their children?

In addition to the interpreter Do not go and the daughter of Ricardo Montaner, other celebrities have chosen to name their children neutrally. Here we tell you about some of them.

Blue Ivy

The Jay Z and Beyoncé’s first daughter It’s called Blue Ivy. It’s partly because of roman number four (IV), which has represented an important date for them because in addition to their birthdays, it is the day they got married. the singer of single ladies has undertaken a legal battle so that the name is not commercializedsince there is an event company that registered it.

milan and sasha

The Colombian women Shakira and soccer player Gerard Pique they have named their two sons Milan and Sasha. As they have mentioned, the decision was for the meaning that words have in other languages ​​such as Greek, Slavic, Roman and Sanskritwith words like warrior, loving, dear, or enthusiastic.

Delta and Lincoln

Although at first glance they might look like marks, it is actually the way Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard registered their children. Recently the actress The good place joked about the variant of COVID-19 and the coincidence with the name of his second daughter.

Sea

Recently, Yuya and Siddhartha welcomed their son Mar. Although fans have been wondering about the sex since the pregnancy announcement, the proud parents already knew what they were going to call it.

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West They may have fights on social networks and in court, but during their marriage they formed a great family with original names that refer to events in your life such as religion or a major city.

However, they are not the only celebrities who prefer their children to be known without a traditional name that reveals their gender. Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy they named their second son Bingham, Manzana is the eldest daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, James one of the daughters of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and Raddix the firstborn of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.