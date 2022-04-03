Indigo, Camilo and Evaluna’s baby, will enter the world with the help of a midwife and at home

The news of the arrival of her first baby keeps Evaluate Montaner already Camilo Echeverry full of happiness and the Montaner family is looking forward to welcoming Indigo in the coming days. For this, they have made a series of preparations, including how the little one will come into the world.

According to Ricardo Montaner himself, the Colombian singer and his daughter have decided to have their firstborn at home with a midwife, which could happen at any timesince Evaluna would already be in the last week of pregnancy.

“I think that in the next week it will be born, when Mau and Ricky have already arrived, who are in Spain and are traveling here, to be all together, waiting for the arrival of Indigo, so I hope that any day of the next week”, he detailed in a recent interview with the program ‘Ventaneando’.

“I’m going to tell you several things, we don’t know if it’s a girl or a boy, it will be born at home through a midwife, as I was born 60-odd years ago, it will be born very naturally, probably in waterand they will decide it, I think, at the moment”, he declared.

Ricardo also took the opportunity to reiterate that the baby bump that Evaluna shows on networks has nothing to do with how it currently looks, that is, it is much larger than we think.

“Evaluna is a whole belly, giant and beautiful, wonderful,” said the singer very happily, who also assured that, so far, the family does not know the identity of their grandson, and they hope it will be a surprise.

It was in October 2021 when the young couple announced that they would become parents. They did this very much in their style, with the premiere of a song and music video called ‘Indigo’ and since then, everyone has had their eyes on them.

Evaluna and Camilo chose the name Indigo for their son since he has no gender. “We liked it because it is a name that we like for a boy or a girl and it is a name that we can say right away without thinking about whether it is a man or a woman. It is also a beautiful color, ”said the Venezuelan in her first interview with the media after announcing her pregnancy.

