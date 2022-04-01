Indigo has already received her first GIFT from Evaluna’s mother and it is the most tender of all

The young couple of Eva Luna and Camilo they find themselves with emotion and nerves on the surface because they are days away from having their first baby in their arms, Indigo. But, even before his birth, he already received his first present that fell in love with the couple’s fans.

The Montaner family has made it clear that it is a united nucleus in which each of the members support each other and celebrate the joys of the others, so it is not for less that they are also anxious with the arrival of Indigo.

Related news

Living this emotion, the famous and beloved couple of Eva Luna and Camilo already received the first gift for her first child, indigowhich was granted by the parents of Eva Luna and in-laws of CamiloRicardo Montaner and marlene rodriguezwhich has conquered the hearts of the public.

This is the first gift received by Indigo, Evaluna and Camilo’s baby

the grandparents of Indigoon his mother’s side Eva Lunahave shown that they are excited and enthusiastic about their next arrival, so they also want to help their parents have everything ready for the birth.

In this way, they were given the first present that it is a book in honor of his daughter that was written by marlene rodriguez from her experience as a mother of her three children: Mau, Ricky and Eva Luna.

The book is titled Evaluna Crescent and, according to Marlene’s publication, she has been preparing it for some time in honor of her daughter and the stage she is experiencing.

“Several years ago I began to write what I thought could accompany Eva in her journey as a wife and mother”

Within the text, tips are mentioned that could help the couple during the arrival of the baby, as well as tips for the care of the little being that is to be born.

“This is the preparation of your body so that God weaves his little baby in it, the accompaniment during the belly, the myths, the customs, what is better to avoid, what to incorporate, what I would have liked to know when I had my children”

The maternity book that the mother of Eva Luna It is also available for public sale, given that people interested in buying it can search for it through online platforms or in physical bookstores.

Evaluna and Camilo’s family

The young couple is one of the most beloved in the world of entertainment due to all the love they lavish and for the example they have given to overcome obstacles and lead a healthy relationship.

Now, they count the days for the arrival of Indigo, because they are in the final stretch of pregnancy and preparing the last details of the birth. Thus, little by little they have made their love nest grow, as well as their family.

Let us remember that previously the couple had said that they wanted to have many children and enjoy a large family; However, Eva Luna She also commented that it was difficult to get pregnant as a result of hormonal problems.

mva