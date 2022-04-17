Indigo leaves the nest? Ricardo Montaner narrates the separation of the daughter of Camilo and Evaluna

Since Camilo and Evaluna announced their pregnancy last October through the premiere of their song titled “Índigo”, the name they decided to call their daughter.

And it is that the girl came to turn the entire Montaner family upside down, who apparently took a real break from their busy schedules to focus on the arrival of the youngest of the family.

What is a fact is that the girl has come to fill the famous musical family with a true light, since she came to have all the members in a total pause before her arrival.

But now, the Montaner family has decided to recover their day-to-day life, and the first to do so were the musical duo Mau y Ricky, who have already started their tour of different parts of the US.

While the proud grandfather has also returned to his activities, and has started his rehearsals for the presentations he is going to have, but now he has faced the separation from his granddaughter.

The couple is happy with the arrival of their daughter. Photo: IG / Camilo

And it is that he himself has been in charge of sharing that this new stage is far from the minor of the famous dynasty, and thus he let it be seen through his Twitter account, and the fans showed their support.

Ricardo Montaner leaves Indigo

In his social networks, the singer shared with his fans that he was not ready to leave his little granddaughter, since he stays at home with his parents, who apparently will focus on growing his family.

“Just a few days ago she was born and we already faced our first separation, I miss her and just a while ago I left her at home with her parents, coming back is my next goal in life,” he wrote on the social network, “he wrote in the social network.

And it is that the singer already has a full agenda for the remainder of this 2022, which will begin in the next few days: April 21 in Montevideo, Uruguay; and on the 23rd and 24th in Buenos Aires, Argentina; on the 29th in Medellín, and on the 30th in Bogotá, Colombia, before going to Mexico, where he will offer several “shows” starting on May 4.

The happy grandfather misses being next to his granddaughter. Photo: IG / montaner

