Indigo, the baby of Evaluna and Camilo, will not bear the surname Montaner for legal reasons | Famous

Since the interpreter and her husband announced that they are expecting their first baby, the couple’s fans have been more attentive than ever to updates, as they are eager to meet him.
The marriage formed by the daughter of Ricardo Montaner and the interpreter of ‘Expensive Clothes’ is one of the most beloved in the world of entertainment, because with their adventures and tender moments they have conquered users on the Internet.
When is Evaluna and Camilo’s baby born?
In February 2022, Ricardo Montaner shared a series of photos in which he appears with his wife, Marlene Rodriguez, And your daughter. The interpreter of ‘I want to know’ wrote “Almost almost” at the bottom of the portraits, referring to Indigo, which means that the Venezuelan is in the final stretch of her pregnancy.
For its part, Eva Luna He also alluded to the long-awaited date with tender photographs, which he accompanied with the phrase: “Let the debate begin… girl or boy?” Immediately, the publications received thousands of ‘likes’ and comments from their fans and friends.
Will Evaluna’s baby bear the surname Montaner?
Although this clan of artists adopted the last name Montaner, is actually Ricardo’s stage name. In fact, the interpreter’s legal name is Hector Eduardo Reglero Montaner and he decided to use his mother’s last name to make himself known in the world of music.
Evaluna’s first-born, whose sex has not yet been revealed, will be called Indigo Echeverry Reglero; however, he might choose to bear the Montaner surname when he is older (especially if he too decides on an artistic career).
Evaluna and Camilo: their secret for a happy marriage
At every opportunity, the couple is transparent about some aspects of their private lives and their secret to a successful relationship was no exception. According to Camilo, “maintaining a relationship with God is very important”, as well as having good mental health.
It seems that the Montaner clan is more than happy for the upcoming arrival of little Indigo, what do you vote for: boy or girl?