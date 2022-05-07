Indigo, the daughter of Camilo and Evaluna, had a dance class

Evaluna Montaner showed her husband Camilo Echeverry having a nice moment with Indigo, her newborn daughter. On her Instagram account, the youngest of the Montaner family bragged about this beautiful moment between father and daughter.

Camilo has Indigo close to his body, supported by fabrics that surround them both, while he dances and rocks the little baby to the rhythm of the music. “The love of my life hit the love of my life,” Evaluna wrote when sharing the video.

The audiovisual was recorded in what appears to be a home patio, full of palm trees and grass on which Camilo moves barefoot. The artist’s post has more than 1,900,000 likes and more than 12,000 comments.

Indigo’s arrival in the world was confirmed by the couple on April 9 when they shared images in which the little girl’s hands and feet were seen. In addition, part of Evaluna’s birth process was seen, which took place in a pool.

“Indigo was born. God was present in every second of the birth in our home. She is a happy and curious girl. Evaluna is the strongest, most virtuous, and bravest woman who has walked this planet. All my respect, my service and my dedication to the queen of this house! Thank you for all your messages, your prayers and the gushes of love and light that you have sent here!! The Tribe grew. (Putting down the phone again to take another nap the 3) ”, was the message that Camilo wrote when confirming the birth of his first daughter.

After the birth of the little girl, thousands of the couple’s fans manifested themselves with beautiful wishes for the new member of the family. Likewise, there were several celebrities who left their messages for Indigo, Camilo and Evaluna:

Greeicy: What a beauty. I felt happiness watching this.

Tainy: God bless you and congratulations my Cami and Eva!

Wisin: Congratulations

Barbara of Regil: Oh yaaaaaaa Camilo what a thrill.

Raw Alexander: woooow!! We walk celebration mode congrats fam! I love

Anitta: So happy for you. I love you so much

