Indigo: what does the name of the daughter of Evaluna and Camilo mean? – Entertainment – Culture

Indigo, that’s what Camilo and Evaluna Montaner have decided to call their newborn daughter.

The baby is then Indigo Echeverry Montaner and will have American nationality. Her father, the singer and songwriter Camilo, has not yet spoken about his wanting him to have Colombian nationality.

This word, according to the Royal Academy of Language, comes from the Latin indĭcum and means that it is ‘from India’, because from there a substance of color between blue and violet was brought, in which the latter predominated, and that served to color and dye

Indigo is a shrub with “a straight stem, compound leaves, reddish flowers, grouped in clusters or spikes, and fruit in an arched sheath with shiny grains, brownish, greenish or gray in color, and very hard,” some documents read.

The believers of the new age, for their part, affirm that it is a question of a high state of evolution.

The couple, however, said that they liked the name because it came from India and because it worked for both sexes.

“Indigo looks good for a boy or a girl […] We don’t want to know what it is until it is born,” Evaluna said in an interview.

For his part, Camilo commented: “The sound is uff,” adding that he liked it when he was in India, because of the mysticism of this country.