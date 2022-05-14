Indigo: What religion did Evaluna and Camilo choose for their daughter?

Almost a month after his birth, many details have been revealed about the daughter that Camilo and Evaluna had, Indigo, and now their religious beliefs are put on the table.

It should be noted that since last October 2021, the girl became one of the most anticipated babies in the entire world, since her parents do not stop sharing a second every pregnancy detail.

However, the world of all the montaner family It has focused on the baby, which ranges from clothes, attention and now even religious beliefs, which they do not intend to instill in their daughter.

And it is that the interpreters of “For the first time” and the rest of the montaner dynasty, have always professed to be faithful believers of the Christian religion, and they are not afraid to share it through their social networks.

At some point, some Internet users have been responsible for ensuring that their beliefs fall into fanaticism, since in one way or another they want to preach and that all their fans share their ideas.

But that hasn’t shaken the faith of any of the members of the Montaner family, But the new parents have made a decision about their little daughter, which could call their beliefs into question.

The couple wants to leave the important decisions to their own daughter. Photo: IG / evaluna

And it is that a real scandal was created when it became known that the baby would not be baptized despite the fact that they are very believers in God, but the true reasons are revealed.

What will be the religion of Indigo?

Like true modern dads, the singers hint that they are not going to baptize their daughter in the Christian religion despite the fact that they profess Christianity, And the reason is simpler than you think.

It is worth mentioning that the same Camilo was willing to change to Evaluna’s religion and his family to be able to be together for the rest of his life, something that the followers have criticized greatly.

Although Indigo will not be baptized, she will be raised as a Christian. Photo: IG / evaluna

According to E! News, the daughter of the singers going to be raised by her parents as a Christian, but will not be baptized in that religion since they expect that to be the first decision she makes.

What is a fact is that neither of the two stars wants to instill anything in their daughter, because they want her to have a free will that allows her to choose the religion to which she wants to belong.

Yes ok, Indigo is not going to be “presented before God” in a formal way, if you are going to have a ceremony at the Vous Christian Church, in Miami, Florida, professed by the same pastor who married your parents in 2018.

And it is that it is an event that will be full of different prayers for the good of the newborn, for the same one that does not need godparents, a ceremony for which the date has not yet been revealed.

So far the date of his ceremony is unknown. Photo: IG / evaluna

