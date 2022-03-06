Indirect from Adamari López to Toni Costa and her new partner?

It will be or will it not be?

The Puerto Rican presenter, Adamari Lopez He published a message on social networks that is giving a lot to talk about and that many understand that it is a hint to his former partner, Toni Costa, and his girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

It turns out that the Puerto Rican querendona published a video on her Instagram account where she says: “there are many proverbs, but with everything I have lived I can confirm that eyes that do not see, heart that senses.”

As he expresses these words, López walks around the pool area in the garden of his house wearing a pink shirt and white pants.

Toni Costa celebrates a surprise party for his girlfriend Adamari López: “I’m not waiting for anyone, but I’m not closed to anything either” Toni Costa no longer hides her new love

“From 1 to 10, how much does yours feel?” Was the writing that the Puerto Rican chose to accompany the video.

After this publication, many of his followers reacted and understand that it is a hint for Alaïa’s father and his new partner.

“That sounded indirect,” one person commented, and there several more joined and left their words. “Something in her was still hesitant to marry him. Something sensed”. “That’s right, time to time and everything comes to light.” These are some of the messages that can be read in the comments of the actress’s publication.

A few days ago Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán confirmed their romance through a video in which the dancer celebrated the influencer’s birthday.

Days before that confirmation, Adamari López said that she was glad for the new sentimental stage that Toni had.