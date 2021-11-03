Indiscretions from South Korea: Hyundai ready to update the battery of the Ioniq 5

Officially the Hyundai Ioniq 5 available, but so far very few have been seen on the street. The situation is different in Northern Europe, where the new Korean electric car arrived first, while in the rest of the countries sales are expected to increase in the course of 2022. We also recently carried out a test drive of a few hours, which we used to tell you the salient features of the model.

A model that could be modified, or rather, improved, in the short term. This is what Korean sources claim, reported by the local magazine ETNews, according to which the house would be in the process of increase battery capacity. The improvement should only concern the Long Range version, which currently has 72.6 kWh usable, while the Standard Range should remain with its 58 kWh.

Hyundai would like to make better use of the generous wheelbase of the Ioniq 5, ed increase lithium cell modules, going from the current 30 to 32, exactly like her sister Kia EV6, built on the same platform E-GMP. This would bring gross capacity to 82.5 kWh, and net usable capacity to 77.4 kWh.

This information should be taken for what it is, or rather indiscretions, but it actually makes sense. At a production level, having identical battery packs would increase the economic synergies between the two brands, and that bit of extra capacity would partly compensate for one of the defects of the Ioniq 5, which does not shine from the point of view of energy efficiency. Using the Kia EV6 as a reference, the Ioniq 5 could get it too a WLTP figure greater than 500 km per single charge.

On the sidelines of this revelation, there is also another modification that has been anticipated. The Ioniq 5 equipped with the system Vehicle-to-Load, which allows you to power external equipment by exploiting the energy of the traction battery. In South Korea it will be possible, in collaboration with Korea Electric Power Corporation, to switch to the Vehicle-To-Grid, and power a personal smart grid via the car battery.