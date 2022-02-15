indiscretions, what’s behind the meeting – Libero Quotidiano





In the midst of the Russia-US crisis, with Ukraine in the balance, Jair Bolsonaro decided to fly to Moscow to visit Vladimir Putin. His surprise trip, however, would have nothing to do with the time bomb that everyone fears is about to go off. The president of Brazil would have something else in mind. In particular, he confirmed that his visit has the sole purpose of sign new agreements on energy, defense and agriculture.





Apparently, Brazil’s traditional ally, the United States, would have tried to dissuade him from the mission at this particular time. He, however, does not believe there will be problems with Biden, despite the military crisis. “President Putin invited me. Brazil largely depends on the fertilizers of Russia, of Belarus “, Bolsonaro said. With him also a group of ministers.





Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitri Peskov, underlined that the president is waiting for him “with impatience” and that he intends to have an “intense” bilateral relationship with him, but also “to exchange views on the hottest issues on the world agenda”. Clear reference to the Ukraine question. On the subject, however, Bolsonaro did not unbutton that much. He would just say that pray to God “that peace reign in the world”. Putin, meanwhile, has also made it known that he is “willing to negotiate”, as confirmed by Peskov at the Cnn.



