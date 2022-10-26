Indispensable to attend to the mental health, well-being and labor connection of workers

80% of employees in the world say they are unhappy at work, according to global figures. However, people want to work with happy people. “Happy people leave more profits for companies, they are more profitable and they attract us,” explained Raj Raghunathan, professor at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, when participating in the event Wellness 360which was held for the tenth time by the Tecmilenio Institute of Integral Welfare Sciences.

According to studies on the subject, he said, happy people work 16 years more than unhappy ones and in general it is more recurrent that they can be more successful. However, there is also a contradictory relationship between success and happiness, “most people think that being successful implies that we are going to be happy automatically. But there is no evidence of this and even success can be detrimental to happiness.

It has been studied that the people who earn the most money detract from friendship and being shared. He added that the three most common “sins” that lead to unhappiness at work are: being controlling; the superiority complex, as well as despotism.

Wellbeing 360, an event to seek to live fully

Wellbeing 360, carried out in a hybrid way from October 17 to 20, had the participation of national and international experts, who sought to explore and build life purposes and be prepared to live fully, in the face of people’s emotional deterioration, he said. Bruno Zepeda, Rector of the Tecmilenio University.

Wellbeing 360 is the most important global event on the implementation of programs to promote well-being and happiness among public bodies, people, institutions, said Dr. Rosalinda Ballesteros, director of the Institute of Integral Wellbeing Sciences.

In her participation, on the situation of the workers, Ana Paula Nacif, business counselor, reported that, according to international reports of the year 2019, 14% showed symptoms of anxiety, but as a result of the pandemic, the indicator rose to 25%. . She highlighted the importance of positive psychology “in the face of a reality that shows figures such as nine out of 10 employees stating that they have anxiety, but only 14% have had medical support. We need to address the problem because the collaborators have to flourish.”

In the panel “How to flourish in the outplacement process”, Juan Freire, vice-rector for Innovation and Transformation at Tecmilenio, said that education is going to be more relevant today and it is essential to have a plan to create solutions to these emerging needs. The challenge is to co-create with organizations and people a professional and emotional environment seen as an opportunity for flexible and personalized development”.

For her part, Paulina Martínez, news editor for LinkedIn Mexico, shared that the pandemic came to change the world of work and brought silent resignation to millions of workers. “Today the collaborators ask for flexibility, better organize their day, choose schedules, hiring for skills and competencies not for academic titles; they want internal mobility programs, to grow within the organization; More diversity in the work culture.

On the other hand, Adriana Palacio, professor and specialist in labor reintegration, explained that those who become unemployed experience it as a duel, that on many occasions they are victims of depression, and that they even become marginalized from their own family. She added that, in her experience with former company employees, the goal is for them to self-recognize their skills, bring what they learned to the surface, and reinsert themselves into the labor market, either as employees or entrepreneurs.

Also, Marisa Salanova, writer, professor and consultant, gave a conference on how to “Care for mental health in organizations.” She explained that “the pandemic gave mental health a priority place in companies. Talking about mental health was a stigma that prevented positive intervention programs to serve workers. We can say that the pandemic has motivated greater awareness in work environments. The WHO published that global depression increased by 27% and anxiety by 25%, and that the causes were fear of contagion and death, loss of family members and lack of employment.

Finally, he said that the European Union since 1989 has undertaken projects to address health at work and that it has implemented a mental health program from 2021 to 2027.