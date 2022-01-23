Individuals with diabetes mellitus will receive almost 300 euros for 9 months from INPS with these personal requirements

Undoubtedly, diabetic diseases are among the most widespread diseases. They are chronic diseases that are difficult to live with because they involve continuous monitoring of glucose levels. It is precisely the alterations in insulin production that determine the onset of diabetes.

Metabolic imbalances occur when the activity of this hormone drops or rises excessively. Diabetes can first appear at a certain age, but it also affects children. Indeed, type 1 diabetes in particular is the one most frequently found in children. Nonetheless, the incidence of type 2 diabetes has greatly increased even among children aged 15 and 19. In its most serious forms, diabetes entitles you to disability allowances that do not even provide for income limits.

In fact, economic contributions are obtained according to the percentage of disability that a disorder causes. In addition, the provider takes into consideration the age of the applicant. For example, subjects with diabetes mellitus will receive almost 300 euros for 9 months from INPS with these personal requirements.

In other cases, financial aids assess the economic hardship of the patient suffering from disabling diseases. If a worker reports an impairment of their skills due to diabetes, they can also obtain recognition under Law 104. Which means they will be able to enjoy tax relief and request days of paid leave to undergo visits and treatments.

Unfortunately, diabetes is one of the chronic childhood diseases that most affect children under the age of 5. In particular, type 1 diabetes mostly occurs between the ages of 4 and 6. Among adolescents, on the other hand, type 2 diabetes is more frequent, often caused by obesity and poor eating habits together with a sedentary lifestyle.

The INPS recognizes an attendance allowance of € 291.69 for minors suffering from diabetic diseases. In particular, this monthly contribution is due to children with type 1 diabetes mellitus. The INPS guide for the assessment for civil disability purposes states that the allowance is from 0 to 18 years. The financial contribution reaches the beneficiary for the entire duration of the school year, ie for 9 months. In addition to this school allowance, there is the possibility of receiving the allowance for 12 months if the minor attends an outpatient center.

