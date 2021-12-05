Indonesia, 13 dead in the eruption of the Semeru volcano- Corriere.it

from Online editing

10 people extracted alive from the rubble, 57 injured on the island of Java. A very high column of smoke makes rescue difficult

13 people have died and at least 57 people have been injured following the eruption of the Semeru volcano, on the Indonesian island of Java. This was confirmed by the spokesman for the National Agency for Disaster Mitigation: «The death toll is now 13 people. Rescuers found other bodies, ”Abdul Muhari said, adding that 10 trapped people were pulled alive from the rubble. Among the injured, 41 people reported burns.

Column of smoke

The volcano has covered neighboring villages with ash and debris and emitted a very high column of smoke: the airlines have been warned that they could find ash up to 15,000 meters above sea level. The evacuation operations have proved complicated by the thick clouds of smoke, which make it difficult for air rescue in the most isolated areas. The Indonesian authorities therefore fear that some of the affected communities may remain inaccessible. An estimate of material damage has not yet been provided. The authorities limited themselves to speaking of “massive” damage in two districts. Thousands of people fled, taken by surprise by the event: hundreds of refugee families. The Disaster Mitigation Agency has sent aid to the shelters, including food, tarps, face masks and body bags.