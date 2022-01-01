Indonesia has suspended coal exports

The government of Indonesia has banned coal exports for the entire month of January, out of concern that about twenty thermoelectric power plants in the country may run out of fuel and therefore that there will be extensive blackouts.

Indonesia has large coal mines and is the largest exporter of coal suitable for burning in power plants: it supplies China, India, Japan and South Korea, among others. However, since the energy used in Indonesia is produced 60 percent from coal, the companies that extract it are required by law to keep a share of it for national needs and to sell it to the state at prices below market prices. . 25 percent of their production is to be sold to the state-owned energy company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) for up to $ 70 per ton.

However, less than 1 percent of the 5.1 million tons of coal that Indonesian power plants would have had to receive in order to operate in the next few days was delivered. For this reason, the temporary suspension of exports was decided. The government has not said when coal mining companies will be able to return to sell it abroad, but has promised that after January 5, the duration of the ban will be decided. In August, the government had already suspended exports for 34 mining companies that had not respected the quota rule between January and July 2021.

In recent months, the demand for coal – the most polluting of fossil fuels and the one that generates the most greenhouse gas emissions – has grown globally due to the complex energy crisis that various parts of the world are experiencing. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), an intergovernmental organization comprising 30 countries, demand for coal has never been as high as in 2021 and will continue to be so in 2022.

The association that brings together Indonesian coal mining companies has asked the Ministry of Energy to lift the suspension of exports, worried that their customers might turn to other exporting countries. According to Ahmad Zuhdi Dwi Kusuma, an energy industry expert interviewed by Reuters, the suspension of Indonesian exports will further increase the price of coal in the coming weeks, and will increase orders to Russian, Australian and Mongolian companies.