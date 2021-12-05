Indonesia: Semeru eruption, the death toll rises to 13 – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LUMAJANG (INDONESIA), DEC 05 – The death toll from yesterday’s eruption of the Semeru volcano, on the Indonesian island of Java, rose to at least 13 dead today. This was announced by the national agency for disaster management, while rescuers continue to dig through the debris. Ten people were extracted alive. At least 57 people were injured in the eruption, including 41 burned. The village of Lumajang was covered in a thick layer of cold lava and ash, while the inhabitants of a dozen other villages had to spend the night in shelters and mosques.



The last major eruption of Semeru was in December 2020.



Indonesia is located on the so-called Pacific Fire Belt, where the meeting of continental plates causes strong seismic activity. This Southeast Asian archipelago has nearly 130 active volcanoes on its territory. At the end of 2018, the eruption of a volcano between the islands of Java and Sumatra caused a tsunami that left almost 400 victims. (HANDLE).

