Indonesian religious authority bans crypto to Muslims

Indonesian religious leaders have declared cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) banned for Muslims.

What happened

The Indonesian National Religious Council has determined that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are haram, which means they are off-limits to Muslims, according to a report released Thursday by Bloomberg; After an expert hearing held Thursday, the head of religious decrees, Asrorun Niam Sholeh, said the council has banned cryptocurrencies because they are characterized by uncertainty, the possibility of making bets and causing harm.

However, the ban is not as clear-cut as it might seem at first glance: Sholeh, in fact, added that if a cryptocurrency respects the principles of Sharia and has a clear advantage, trading is allowed. Bloomberg noted that the Council is the Sharia law enforcement authority in the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, and the local finance ministry and the Central Bank of Indonesia consult it on financial matters.

While the decision does not imply that it will stop all cryptocurrency trading in Indonesia, the decree could push local Muslims to avoid investing in cryptocurrencies and dissuade local institutions from issuing their own tokens.

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

