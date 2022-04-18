Indoor anti Covid masks, Costa: “From May no more obligations, we are moving towards a recommendation”

Decisive week for the decision on the fate of the masks. The protection that has become a symbol of the fight against Covid since May 1st will disappear from the face of Italians. He will bring them only who he wants. And in the Ministry of Health, rigorists and aperturists confront each other. There is a school of thought that would like to keep them indoors in the workplace. On the contrary, the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, he told Ansa: “During the week we will certainly meet and a decision will be made on the masks. I believe that the direction is that of passing to a recommendation because I am convinced that in these two years the Italians have taken on a different awareness, as for outdoor masks, and I see citizens still wearing them “. On the other hand, those who fear the flare-up of infections, ask that in the workplaces people remain with their mouth and nose covered.

Also away from the classrooms, yes on trains, buses, ships

For Costa, who is in charge of health prevention, and who has often spent himself on a return to normality, the masks should also be removed at school. “Yes, especially during lesson hours, the children are seated in their places, I think that objectively, even for them we can evaluate not to put them. This is my position, the position of Noi con L’Italia”, he added. ‘center-right exponent. Who instead agrees to hold on to buses, trains, airplanes, ships: “A reflection that can be done is to still maintain the use of the mask for means of transport. This is the position that I support and I hope that we can arrive at this synthesis “.

The Green Pass remains, but will not be required

And on the Green pass? “The criteria are always the same. In fact there is always. The difference – says Costa – is that from May 1st it will no longer be required for any type of activity and we trust and hope that it will no longer be needed. which disappears, it is simply no longer required and is no longer used “.