Indoor masks after May 1st, today the point at Palazzo Chigi – Primocanale.it

GENOA-Extend the obligation to wear a mask indoors by at least one month, such as on means of transport, in cinemas and theaters. It would seem to be a hypothesis of the Government while the decision on the safety devices is awaited starting from May 1st, the date on which the anti-Covid rules will change.

Among the leaders of the state the debate is already open, with an eye on the trend of positives and hospitalizations but also with the awareness that the definitive farewell to masks it is a fundamental moment for the return to normality, as announced by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi in recent weeks. Today the point at Palazzo Chigi also on the masks, which if extended would make Italy one of the few countries in Europe with the obligation in closed places (READ HERE).

Starting from green certification, from 1 May the “pass” ceases to be necessary in most places. No more green passes to enter stadiums and sports halls, as well as to do sports or use the changing rooms. The vaccine will continue to be obligatory until 31 December only for doctors, healthcare personnel and healthcare residences. From 1 May onwards, those without a vaccine will be able to do without a quick swab every two days to go to work after many months.

The basic Green Pass should in fact no longer be extended for public and private works and this also for those who have turned 50. Covid vaccination should remain mandatory until June 15 for teachers and school staff, law enforcement agencies and in general all citizens aged 50 and over. For these categories, the possibility of returning to work with the basic Green pass, which is obtained by means of a quick or antigenic pad, has been provided for from 25 March, the obligation of which will cease on 30 April.