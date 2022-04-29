Indoor masks, Clementi: “Yes in the office, it’s a form of respect”

“It seems that from 1 May we will take a step forward” towards the end of the Covid measures, “with caution for the last few weeks, but certainly there are choices that will also help tourism to recover a little. I agree” with the line adopted on the masks, “to maintain the precaution” of the obligation in some contexts, from public transport to hospitals, such as in cinemas and theaters, “until late June. I would also adopt the same precaution in the autumn”. And “in the office”, where it will only be recommended from May, “I would continue to use the mask anyway, in open spaces or in the presence of other people. As a form of respect. I do not say to wear it when you are alone in your room in front of the pc. But doing it in the presence of others, especially now that we also have a time horizon, is a small sacrifice “. To underline this at Adnkronos Salute is Massimo Clementidirector of the Laboratory of Microbiology and Virology of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, who urges people to consider masks as ‘friends’, not ‘enemies’ to be eliminated.

“Then everyone is free to do what they want – he points out – but I hope that people have now been informed about the usefulness of the mask at certain times. They should not see them as a negative thing, but as something to be used when needed, as a accessory of everyday life, like sunglasses, like a defense that defends. I’m using it in the office and I will use it. smiles.

As for the loosening on the Green pass that takes effect from May 1st “I would have done it even before, it was the most difficult thing to understand – concludes the virologist – The role of inviting people to vaccinate had already played in the first weeks of application. this moment is just a non-useful measure. It is right not to be bound to show it anymore. ”