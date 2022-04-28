Indoor masks, mandatory until June 15 in hospitals, transport and cinemas. He stays in school until the end of the school year

Obligation to wear a mask until June 15, 2022 on airplanes, ships, trains and buses. And then for theaters, concert halls and indoor cinemas. They must also be worn to visit RSA and hospice guests. During the day, the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, will sign the order.

The amendment, approved by the Chamber’s Social Affairs Committee, therefore provides for masks to be worn on public transport for another month and a half. Also, until the same date they will be needed “For shows open to the public that take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues, as well as for sports events and competitions that take place indoors”.

In shops, supermarkets, restaurants and bars, the mask can be removed, but it is likely that there will be a recommendation for its use in risky situations.

At school, on the other hand, he remains, as foreseen by the legislation already in force. With the decree approved in March, the government has already established the obligation to wear masks in the classrooms until the end of the school year “Except for children up to six years of age, for people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the aforementioned devices and for carrying out sports activities”.

“With the approval in the Chamber of Commerce of the amendment to the last Covid decree in March, the obligation to use masks practically everywhere ends. They will remain mandatory indoors until June 15 in local and long-distance public transport, for shows open to the public in cinemas, theaters, entertainment and live music venues and for all sports events and competitions that take place indoors. It will also be the same for workers, users and visitors of health, social health and social welfare facilities, including the rsa. In all other workplaces, without distinction between public and private, the mask will only be strongly recommended “. This is what the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa declares, on the sidelines of the work of the Twelfth Commission, in which he participated on behalf of the Government.

