Indoor Masks May 1: Here’s where they’ll stay. School, work, transport

Countdown to the end of the latest anti Covid measures. From 1 May the obligation to exhibit the Green pass and to wear the mask indoors, but personal protective equipment may still be needed for a month, until June. The government is expected to decide in the coming days. “We evaluate day by day, week by week – said the Minister of HealthRoberto Speranza – and many of these assessments still need to be measured, for example the one on indoor masks which at this moment are mandatory and in my opinion are and remain a very very important garrison“According to the Undersecretary of Health Andrew Costa, “there are conditions to proceed with removing the masks indoors “as a mandatory measure.” The decree – said Costa – as it is written and as we are converting it to the House effectively removes the obligation of indoor masks for everyone. These days, before the deadline of April 30, it is a question of making some reflections and evaluating whether to keep them in some places indoors, such as public transport, where certainly there can be a concentration of people and where perhaps it may be prudent to keep them “. Here you are what could change from May 1st and where instead the mask, Ffp2 or surgical, will remain mandatory.

We go towards one extension of the use of the Ffp2 mask on means of transport. The government seems geared towards maintaining the obligation to wear thema both on local local public transport: buses, trams and undergrounds, and on long-distance means: airplanes, trains, ships and ferries.

Faced with a still high number of infections (the Covid bulletin yesterday recorded 27,214 new cases) and with a positive rate over 15%La mask may remain mandatory in other indoor places where spacing is impossible such as cinemas, theaters, concerts and indoor discos (even now in discos the mask can be removed when dancing). In all these cases, the mask may be enoughto surgical.

Respecting the scheduled timetable, the mask should instead be removed in other closed places such as restaurants, bars, recreational and cultural clubs, although it will always remain the recommendation to wear it in case of gatherings.

The obligation to wear masks indoors is expected to be confirmed until June in workplaces and public offices, as in supermarkets for employees (shop assistants, cashiers, warehouse workers), where it may be sufficient to wear a surgical mask. The last word belongs to the social partners. We are working on the hypothesis of one extension of the obligation to wear the surgical mask where it is not possible to maintain a distance of one meter between the workers. In the private sector in any case, the decision will be made by the individual companies which, for greater protection and prevention of their employees, could maintain the obligation to wear the FFp2 in the workplace.

The school knot remains where the masks, according to the latest Covid decree, should be mandatory until the end of the school year. But the pressing to remove them as in Spain. The same undersecretary of Salutand Andrea Costa it was clear: “I’d be for eliminate them especially during class hourswhen the pupils are seated in their places and the ventilation systems are active and air exchange and distance are guaranteed “. position not shared by the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi who would like to keep them for a little more than a month, to ferry the school safely until the end of the school year, scheduled for June.