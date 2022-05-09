Indoor masks: no longer mandatory, but they continue to be used

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Italy, the Green pass was filed on 1 May and many obligations on the masks were canceled. Beyond the end of the rules, however, the country – marked by more than two years of pandemic – is still being cautious. From Milan to Rome, the daily life of Italians does not seem to have changed at all: many still wear Ffp2 or surgical devices despite the use of protective devices no longer necessary outdoors, including stadiums or cultural events. And in some places indoors, such as shops and supermarkets or in public offices, masks are only recommended.

Security protocols to be updated on May 4th

Moreover, it is likely that a prudential line will emerge from the meeting on May 4 between companies and trade unions to update safety protocols in private workplaces. And that the masks will remain mandatory. Also because, in the event of contagion in the workplace, it is precisely merchants and entrepreneurs who risk, given that Inail has for some time already equated Covid infection with an accident at work.

Corporate prudence

Several companies have already decided to extend the obligation: at the Perugina plant, the masks must be used throughout the month of May, “to protect not only our employees but more generally all those who come to our shop”, explains the ‘agency. Same decision at the Ast di Terni, where the approximately 3 thousand 500 employees will still have to wear protective equipment, pending the updating of the guidelines in the ministerial office.

The caution of the experts

Prudence remains even in many offices and each company regulates itself according to the national protocol signed. Attitudes that seem to find the generalized favor of workers and experts, who in general invite everyone to be cautious, especially “to preserve the most fragile”.

Shopping still with the mask

But even in the shops of the main Italian cities, clerks, barmen and waiters often continue to work with their faces covered. And not only them, given that in Milan, as well as in Rome and Turin, even customers in many cases have preferred to shop or queue at the cash desk with a mask. On the other hand, nothing changes at least until June 15 on public transport, where the protective device remains mandatory.