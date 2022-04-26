Indoor masks, where they will be mandatory from May 1st: the new decree arrives

The government is working on a new measure that will be approved in the Council of Ministers on Thursday. Indoor masks will remain in some activities even after May 1st.

The time of masks is not over yet. The government is about to make an important decision: to extend the obligation to wear masks indoors, but not everywhere. The meeting with the experts should take place tomorrow, followed by the Council of Ministers on Thursday. The technical details of the provision have not yet been decided – whether it will be a new Covid decree or an ordinance of the Minister of Health – but the government is sure: it will be done. So no goodbye to masks on May 1st, as foreseen by the end of restrictions calendar approved by the government a month ago. We will go on with the protective equipment indoors.

The masks will still be used indoors after May 1st in all means of public transport, from local to long-distance. We are talking about the metro, buses, trains, airplanes, coaches and ships. Likewise, the obligation will also be extended in cinemas, theaters and indoor concert halls. Probably also in sports halls, always indoors. On these points there already seems to be substantial agreement in the majority, even if it is not yet clear whether it will be a question of imposing surgical masks or continuing with Ffp2. The second option is the most likely. Furthermore, as already foreseen by the last decree, we will continue with the masks at school until the end of the year.

The discussion, at the moment, is still open on the subject of work. It has long been known that the government is split between aperturists and rigorists, between those who would have lifted the restrictions as early as March and those who preach prudence. Therefore we will go on to mediate in the next few days, because the hypothesis of extend the obligation to wear a mask indoors in the workplace for all it is finding a lot of resistance from a part of the majority. It could be decided to limit the rule to public employees only, or directly to workers who are in contact with customers. Or, the most accredited hypothesis at the moment, private companies could be left free to decide for themselves whether or not to apply the security measure. In short, discretion. Which, in essence, would mean not extending it at all for the private sector.

When will the green pass and indoor masks be needed after May 1st

On the expiry of these new rules, however, there is still not much clarity. If we know that the government’s intention is to extend the rule, we don’t know until when. It is reasonable to think that it is “a few more weeks“, as Undersecretary Sileri mentioned this morning. The deadline, therefore, could be set for 31 May, with 1 June to act as the definitive watershed date. In short, at the latest at the beginning of the summer, the Covid rules will actually be deleted.