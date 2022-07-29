Industriales and InvestPR anticipate that the CHIPS+ Act will benefit the economy of Puerto Rico

Research and development, electronics, aerospace, medical devices and advanced manufacturing are among the segments of the local economy that would directly benefit when US President Joe Biden signs the measure known as CHIPS+ into law.

This bipartisan initiative, which authorizes up to $280 billion in subsidies and incentives to increase the design and production of semiconductors in the United States, was approved yesterday in the House of Representatives, in a vote of 243-187, hours after the Senate did the same on Wednesday.

“Without a doubt, the CHIPS+ Act expands private investment opportunities and improves the value proposition, especially in international markets where Puerto Rico serves as a link to the United States.”, expressed Ella Woger, interim executive director of the entity Invest Puerto Rico. “The advanced manufacturing sector is a priority in InvestPR’s promotion strategy and we will continue to position the island to attract investment and create jobs, now taking advantage of this new tool to compete with greater advantage.”

With this, Woger alluded to the fact that Puerto Rico has other components of competitiveness, such as “our talent, incentives and costs, in relation to other states”.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, the president of the Manufacturers Association, Eric Santiago Justiniano, asserted that “this is the type of positive news that Puerto Rico needs to encourage them to look here to make other investments.”

Santiago anticipated that he sees “a space to revive the electronics industry in a successful way”, because there is still accumulated knowledge, which is added to the expertise in regulated and innovative manufacturing.

“In addition, the fact that Law 52 on foreign companies has been approved is one less problem to solve,” he celebrated.

On the way to the approval of CHIPS+, leaders of multinationals with a strong presence in Puerto Rico, such as Medtronic and Lockheed Martin, have been very vocal about the advantages of the federal government incentivizing the semiconductor industry on US soil.

For example, Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha said in a meeting with Biden on Tuesday that many medical devices rely on microprocessors and chips that have been in short supply for the past few years. Therefore, he urged to increase manufacturing and “also to expand research and development.”

Matter of “national security”

And while multiple industries, from automakers to cellphone and toy makers, have been hit by the shortage, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has made it clear that the most pressing concern for the federal government is “national security.” . This is because the United States currently does not have the capacity to produce the advanced chips, 10 nanometers or smaller, that are used in state-of-the-art equipment, jets and weapons. For that they depend on Taiwan.

“So, God forbid, if China were to – in any way – affect our ability to buy these chips from Taiwan, it really there would be an absolute crisis in our ability to protect ourselvesRaimondo warned in a recent Minnesota Public Radio podcast.

In turn, James D. Taiclet, president of Lockheed Martin, indicated to President Biden during the aforementioned meeting that the country needs to be able to control the integrity of these advanced chips: “We have to have confidence in the security of the component itself, that it has not been tampered with or degraded when we receive it to put it on our aircraft, missiles, satellites, etc.”.

Lockheed Martin is one of the major contractors for the Department of Defense and has operations in Aguadilla.

In the 1,054 pages of the measure, Puerto Rico is mentioned directly seven times. Several are in reference to the Arecibo Observatory, since section 10365 is dedicated to that facility, which asks the National Science Foundation (NSF) to “explore opportunities to strengthen and expand the role” of that facility.

The rest corresponds to make it clear that, when the measure refers to “states”, this includes Puerto Rico, the federal capital and other territories or possessions of the United States.

The measure allocates $52 billion for subsidies to manufacturing companies that help increase domestic production of semiconductors, from research through manufacturing, but in total it authorizes up to $280 billion for those companies.

Washington DC correspondent José Delgado contributed to this story.