Industriales and Pinar with FOOT AND A HALF in playoff, Villa Clara CONTINUED TO RESIST. Summary 61 National Series – SwingComplete

By Aliet Arzola Lima

Appealing to the caste, Industriales, Pinar del Río and Villa Clara do not give up their claims to advance to the postseason of the 61st National Baseball Series and compete for the domestic title, after winning this Tuesday at the start of the last private commitments of a tournament that continues to be led by the Roosters from Sancti Spiritus, executioners once again of the Avilanian Tigers.

Industrial flag plant in Nueva Gerona

Another good pitching effort by Pedro Álvarez and a stellar relay by Marcos Ortega gave Industriales an important victory (3×2) at the Cristóbal Labra park in Nueva Gerona, where the capital’s defense entered the scene as a differentiating element by making four plays of double play.

The match was a close duel between Álvarez and Jonathan Carbó, who had already handcuffed the Blues in the Latino a week ago. On this occasion, the ace of the Isla de la Juventud Pirates faced more complications by giving away five walks and allowing six hits, although the Lions only made three runs from him.

Home runs by Jorge Alomá and Ariel Echeverría and a trailer by Yosvany Peñalver gave an advantage to Guillermo Carmona’s troops, who left seven runners on the bases.

However, that offensive expense was enough for the duo of Pedro Álvarez and Marcos Ortega, who covered the entire route at the rate of five strikeouts, two walks, nine hits and only two runs for the pineros.

Álvarez obtained his eleventh victory of the championship after walking 5.2 innings with two earned on his account, while Ortega threw the bolt with a great relief of 3.1 innings, in which he only allowed two hits, struck out three and did not give away walks.

With this victory, Industriales ends the day with a record of 38-33 and remains in sixth place in the championship, just half a line behind the Avilanian Tigers and with three fewer games. The Island, for its part, retains a minimal and remote possibility of advancing to the postseason, since it has an even balance of 36-36 and is separated by 1.5 games from eighth place with three games to go.

Box Score

Roosters more leaders, Tigers in free fall

Although their classification for the playoffs is not in danger, the end of the season that the Tigres de Ciego de Ávila are experiencing is alarming, as they have seven consecutive defeats with a performance that is far removed from the one they exhibited between the end of March and almost the entire month of April. .

This Tuesday, the ninth commanded by Yorelvis Charles succumbed again to the Roosters from Sancti Spiritus, who dealt them a heavy blow last week by giving them three slurries in the José Ramón Cepero. Now the script changed a bit because the Avilanians hit 11 hits, but the outcome was the same: defeat 11×5.

Carlos Gómez (home run and three RBIs), Yoandy Baguet (two hits, double and three RBIs), Moisés Esquerrés (double and two RBIs) and Richard Rey (double, home run, two runs scored and one RBI) led the Roosters’ artillery , who connected 13 rockets, including seven extra-base hits, against the shipments of three Tigers shooters.

For his part, Yoen Socarrás won his ninth game of the championship after performing effective pitching for five innings, in which he allowed seven hits and three runs, with one strikeout and two walks. The rest was taken care of by the relief from Sancti Spiritus, although they had some shocks in the remaining four episodes.

Harbin Castellanos gave away three walks in the sixth, but managed to score, while Aníbal Suárez allowed three shots and was scored on a couple of unearned runs due to an error by Daviel Gómez in the eighth. In the ninth inning, Adrián Pérez accepted a hit and got the last three outs.

In general, the Avilanian Tigers failed to produce at the right time and left ten runners in circulation, a mortal sin against some Roosters who once again looked very tight with the wood. Now Eriel Sánchez’s troop has 45 wins and comfortably leads the standings with a two-game lead over Las Tunas. Ciego de Ávila, on the other hand, has been stuck at 40 wins and they need at least one more win to keep alive their aspirations of finishing in the top four and starting the playoffs at home.

Box Score

Vegueros closer to the playoffs

Pitchers Yosvany Torres and Reilandy González dressed up and gave an important victory (11×4) to the Vegueros from Pinar del Río over Artemisa in the penultimate day of the regular calendar of the 61st National Series.

The two pitchers kept the Chasers’ offense in one fist, to which they allowed four runs, two of them unearned, with three strikeouts and no walks in nine innings of work.

Torres pitched five innings with six hits and four runs in his account and reached nine wins in the tournament, while Reilandy was airtight for four innings, with only three hits allowed.

For its part, the Pinar del Río offensive did its job and hit 16 rockets, seven of them extra-base hits. Juan Carlos Arencibia, Yasser Julio González, Reinier León, Jorge Rojas and Pedro Luis Dueñas twice scored tubeyes, although the great figure with the wood was Tony Daniel Guerra, author of three hits, a home run, three runs scored and four trailers.

León, for his part, was perfect with four hits in the same number of at-bats, with one run scored and one RBI, while Dueñas went through the register once and scored a couple of RBIs.

Pinar del Río reached 39 victories and maintains the embrace in seventh position with Matanzas, which exhibits the same balance of 39-35. Both have great options to reach the postseason, but they need to win this Wednesday in their last game of the regular phase, to force their pursuers not to fail in the suspended duels.

Box Score

leopards still alive

An extraordinary work by pitcher Oscar Hernández for six innings gave life to Villa Clara in their duel against the Elefantes de Cienfuegos, which they won with a score of 8×5. The left-hander retired nine batters by way of strikes, only allowing one race and paved the way for a crucial victory for the Leopards, who have yet to say the last word in the fight for qualification.

Hernández was a retaining wall for the Cienfuegos, who saw the sky open when the lefty left the mound. Against relievers from Villa Clara Raidel Alfonso, Pedro Castillo and Randy Cueto, the Elephants had eight hits and four runs in the final third, but it was too late.

The oranges already had six runs and an advantage of five when the southern rebellion began, supported mostly by first baseman Reidel Pedraza, who hit three rockets and drove in three runs against the weak pitching from Cienfuegos. Another who stood out with the wood for Villa Clara was Juan Carlos López, author of a home run and a couple of RBIs, while Yosbel Borges, Yeniet Pérez and Yurién Vizcaíno also scored an RBI.

The game was a festival of 30 hits and seven extra-base hits, in which the Elephants did not know how to exploit their opportunities by leaving a dozen runners in circulation.

After this outcome, Villa Clara is left with 35 victories and the same number of failures. If Pinar del Río and Matanzas win this Wednesday, the Leopards would be forced to win each of their five pending lawsuits to force a triple draw, from which they would win, because they beat Vegueros and Cocodrilos in the particular duel. The drama is guaranteed.

Box Score

In other results, Santiago beat Guantánamo, Holguín defeated Granma, Matanzas beat Mayabeque, and Camagüey disposed of Las Tunas.