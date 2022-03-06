Industriales CRUSHED Santiago in the Clásico, Pinar WON with a hit, Ciego LEFT the rival on the field. Summary Series 61 – SwingComplete

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

On the afternoon of this Saturday, March 5, the 61st edition of the National Baseball Series continued, a day in which the Leones de Industriales did not believe in the Cuban baseball classic and overwhelmed the Santiago de Cuba Wasps at home. In addition, the Vegueros de Pinar del Río beat the Alazanes de Granma in extra innings, the Cubs from Holguín defeated the Cazadores de Artemisa, while the Tigres de Ciego de Ávila did the same against the Elefantes de Cienfuegos in the ninth inning.

Industriales defined early in the Guillermón, Pedro Álvarez remains undefeated

At the Guillermón Moncada stadium in Santiago de Cuba, the Blues of the Capital (15-13) defeated their historical rivals at home, with wide 9×2 blackboard. The visitors connected 12 hits without errors to the defense, while the Wasps (17-12) added 10 with three fumbles.

Industriales defined the game early before the deliveries of Santiago starter Danny Betancourt (2-2), ultimately the loser, with a four-run cluster in the opening inning itself, taking Songo la Maya’s “Olympic” out of the box. Blues forward Alberto Calderón (4-2, 2 CA) was hit by a pitch, Sandy Menocal reached on error, Andrés Hernández (4-2, CI, CA) grounded out to third base, putting him out of action to Calderón, while Walter Abreu Pacheco gave up the second out on a fly ball to the shortstop.

However, a single to center field by Yasiel Santoya drove in the first for Industriales, while Roberto Acevedo, with a double, brought in two more for home plate and another double by Oscar Valdés (4-2, double, HR, 2 RBI). , CA) put the slate 4×0.

The people of the capital scored another run in the opening of the second inning by a rocket to Andrés’ right against reliever Yosmel Garcés and then had three more in the sixth, supported by Valdés’ home run and Abreu’s two-run single, while Yamil Rivalta brought the ninth on an RBI hit in the top of the eighth.

The Wasps were only able to get on the rubber a couple of times driven by a single by Nelson Batista in the bottom of the second and a sacrifice fly by Dennis Alá as a pinch-hit in the ninth, despite continuous threats in almost every inning, but never the opportune hit arrived. Yoelkis Guibert was 2-for-4 and Marlon Serrano was 2-for-2, although the latter made a couple of errors at first.

The right-hander from Sancti Spiritus who pitches for Industriales, Pedro Álvarez (4-0) had an excellent start, because in six complete innings he allowed only one earned run, nine hits, struck out one and gave away two walks, to add his fourth victory of the series without the reverse shadow. Right-hander Reemberto Barreto (3.0 EL, 1 H, 1 CL, 0 K, 1 BB) saved the game.

In this game, the indomitable forward man, Santiago Torres, returned to action, who was placed as designated hitter and failed in five official at-bats. In addition, the young and talented pitcher from Santiago, Ulfrido García, was remembered, who died yesterday, Friday, March 4, due to a heart attack, at the age of 28.

Pinar was better than Granma with a timely single by Dueñas

The Vegueros de Pinar del Río (15-14) defeated the Alazanes de Granma (14-15) with 7×6 final scorea game that lasted 11 episodes at the Mártires de Barbados stadium in Bayamo.

The visitors scored three runs in the opening game, two of them driven by a double by fourth batter Frank Raúl González (5-2, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs) with the bases loaded and added another in the fifth on a ground ball to third base. Roidel Martinez.

However, the people from Granma were discounting dribbling due to a home run by Carlos Benítez (4-3, 2 doubles, HR, 2 CI, 2 CA) in the bottom of the second and an RBI double by Benítez himself in the closing of the third, another home run Osvaldo Abreu (5-3, double, HR, 2 CI, 2 CA) in the fifth and tied the game at four in the final part of the sixth due to an RBI by Iván Prieto (5-3, 2 CI) .

This is how the match came to the Schiller Rule and both casts scored a run in the tenth chapter. But in the eleventh, the green-legged managed to flirt better to make a couple of goals that were decisive in the clash, by only one of their rivals.

The credit went to reliever Frank Luis Medina (2-0), who worked three full innings with three hits allowed and two unearned runs, in addition to striking out one and giving away one walk. Kelbis Rodríguez (3-2, 4.0 EL, 1 H, 3 CL, 3 K, 2 BB) suffered the setback despite allowing an unstoppable solo hit in his four-inning performance, a single by Pedro Luis Dueñas, but enough to drive the two decisive in extrainning.

The winners added only seven hits to 13 the losers, who blundered the defense.

Holguín beat Artemisa in the Calixto García, a good replacement for Wilson Paredes

At the Calixto García stadium in Holguín, the Cubs (10-19) easily won their match against the Cazadores de Artemisa (14-14), with a final score of 7×2, despite hitting fewer hits than their rivals, seven per nine, although they played clean defense, while the Artemiseños committed two blunders.

Three runs in the first inning, two in the fifth and as many in the lucky inning were enough to support the work of Wilson Paredes (3-3, 4.2 EL, 2 H, 1 K, 1 BB) who took the victory in relief function, replacing starter Rubén Rodríguez (4.1 EL, 7 H, 2 CL, 2 K, 1 BB) who left the match in the fifth act. the setback was for Idiel Perera (0-1), starter for the Hunters, who could not get outs and allowed three runs, two of them clean.

The most prominent of the winners was the experienced Yordan Manduley who went 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Jorge Luis Peña only had one hit in four at-bats but drove in three teammates to the register. For the losers, Deivis Hernández and Yoan Moreno compiled 4-2, in the case of Deivis with a double included and a return to the table.

Tigres left Cienfuegos on the field due to a hit by Rubén Valdés

The Tigres de Ciego de Ávila (17-12) remained in the leading positions after leave the field 4×3 to the Cienfuegos Elephants (9-20). The winners connected 12 hits to seven the visitors, who made a couple of defensive errors.

The Cienfuegos took control on the roof of the second when they scored two lines against Avilanian starter Kevin Soto (6.0 EL, 4 H, 2 CL, 1 K, 2 BB) who did a very good job in the match, as did Pedro Soca (5.0 EL, 8 H, 3 C, 2 CL, 0 K, 4 BB) for the Elephants, to whom the Tigers hit one in the fifth and two more in the sixth, including a home run by Alfredo Fadraga (4 -2, HR, 2 CI, AC)

However, the Elephants equalized the game 3×3 in the beginning of the eighth against offers from the experienced Vladimir García (1-3, 3.0 EL, 3 H, 1 CL, 3 K, 1 BB), but an RBI single from Raúl Valdés (5-2, CI) with the bases loaded in the ninth left the Perla del Sur troops on the field to the delight of Avilanian fans.

Vladimir added his first success of the campaign with three setbacks, while reliever Pedro Mesa (3.1 EL, 4 H, 1 C, 0 CL, 1 K, 1 BB) took the loss.

For the Tigres, veterans Yorbis Borroto (5-3, double) and Raúl González (3-2, 2 doubles, IC) also stood out on offense, while Luis Vicente Mateo did it 5-2 for the elephants.

In other results of the dayMayabeque (18-10) equaled at the top with Matanzas (18-10) after whitewashing the Toros de Camagüey 3×0 (14-15) and losing the Yumurinos 8×2 to the Lumberjacks of Las Tunas (12- 17), while the Piratas de La Isla (15-14) defeated the Indios de Guantánamo (9-20) 6×4.