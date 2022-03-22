Industriales receives Las Tunas, Hurricanes for hitting Santiago. Previous – SwingComplete

By Pablo Picardo

After the All-Star game party is over, the 61st resumes. National Baseball Series starting this Tuesday with very striking challenges that can greatly influence the standings.

With practically 38 games developed, the fight for the positions that guarantee advancing to the postseason continues to be well closed considering that only three games separate the Hurricanes of Mayabeque (leaders) from the Crocodiles (eighth), while the latter only have a difference of four lines from the occupant of position #14 (Holguín).

As usual, we bring you our preview with the most striking challenges of these subseries:

Granma Chestnuts vs. Villa Clara Sugar

Industrial Lions vs Lumberjacks of Las Tunas

Hurricanes of Mayabeque vs Wasps of Santiago de Cuba

Alazanes for assaulting the Sandino

One of the teams that showed the highest level before the stoppage for the All-Star Game, without a doubt, is the team led by Carlos Martí, establishing his record of wins and losses at (7-3) during the last 10 games. Despite not being able to sweep the blues from his headquarters, his most recent winning streak allowed him to move up the standings to remove many criteria that were suspicious of his possible classification.

For their part, the Sugar Producers, after having managed to make history with 10 wins in a row, are unable to stabilize their pace and such a situation has led them to descend in the table with only three smiles in the last ten games.

A lot of history and rivalry have left both teams throughout history that have faced each other on multiple occasions in the Play Off phase. the most recent fight between these two teams occurred in the wild cards of season 57 when the orientales managed to come out with flying colors.

Statistics:

Granma: 210 runs scored, 27 home runs, .296 batting average, .975 defensive average, 3.80 earned run average, 1.46 WHIP

Villa Clara 223 runs scored, 28 home runs, .283 batting average, .967 defensive average, 4.30 earned run average, 1.51 WHIP

Duel of leaders in the Nelson Fernandez

The Nelson Fernández stadium will host one of the most striking matches of the subseries that will start this week. There, two of the teams that have provided the most brilliance to the 61st National Baseball Series will face each other, the Mayabeque Hurricanes, current leaders of the season, and the Santiago de Cuba Wasps, which are located in the third position of the table of positions.

Las Avispas supported by a very opportune batting and great closures to Luis Fonseca’s account are carrying out the first part of the task by practically guaranteeing a position among the classifieds.

For their part, the Hurricanes of Mayabeque will have a great task considering that last season the second part of the championship was practically a lethargy that prevented them from advancing to their first postseason.

Lions return to Latino to regain pace

The blues of the capital are not experiencing one of their best moments of the season despite still remaining among the advanced positions in the classification dispute and having barely registered four successes in the last ten games.

The lumberjacks, after a slow start, have straightened their course and currently have the best balance of the most recent days (eight wins and two losses), although their performance as a visitor is very far from the general result they have achieved.

Both teams offer extraordinary matches with very close scores, as reflected in the division of honors that they starred in last season.

Statistics:

Las Tunas 211 runs scored, 32 home runs, .290 batting average, .979 defensive average, 5.06 ERA, 1.63 WHIP

Industrials 251 runs scored, 22 home runs, .300 batting average, .962 defensive average, 4.84 earned run average, 1.63 WHIP

Other meetings of the day: