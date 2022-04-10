Industriales vs. Las Tunas WARMED UP and left WITHOUT A DECISION, Frederich Cepeda LEFT Pinar on the field. Summary Series 61 – SwingComplete

Gian Franco Gil

The day of Saturday April 9, in the National Series 61 of Cuban baseball, was starred by the duel of pitchers held at the “José Antonio Huelga” stadium between Sancti Spíritus and Pinar del Río. On the other hand, the Tigres de Ciego de Ávila and the Piratas de la Isla de la Juventud knocked out the Cazadores de Artemisa and the Toros de Camagüey, respectively, in seven innings. Las Tunas and Industriales sealed the “Julio Antonio Mella”, in a game that raised their temperature and the benches were emptied.

Atypical game between Vegueros and Gallos

The Roosters of Sancti Spiritus they defeated 2×1 in extra innings to the Vegueros de Pinar del Río, during the first visit of the green-legged to the “José Antonio Huelga” stadium. The victory in the match went to reliever Yankiel Mauri (3-2), while Reilandy González (3-1) charged with the setback.

José Eduardo Santos began the duel for the Sancti Spiritus, who worked eight innings and two thirds and only allowed one earned run, with five hits allowed, three walks granted and two batters retired by way of strikes. Meanwhile, Mauri, who entered to support the work of his partner, received three “smiles” in the contest.

The yayabera offensive was led by the experienced Frederich Cepeda. The third man in Eriel Sánchez’s lineup decided the match with an unstoppable strike to the center. In turn, in the match he got a pair of hits in four legal innings. Similarly, Yunier Mendoza drove in the equalizing score in the sixth episode.

Williams Saavedra (3-1) contributed the only run for the Vuelta Bajajeros in the matchup. The designated hitter and fourth player from Pinar del Río hit a home run in the opening of the second chapter.

Beating of Ciego on Artemisa in the Cepero

Ciego de Ávila took advantage of his location to knock out 11×1, in seven innings, to the Hunters of Artemis. The Tigers connected a total of thirteen hits, led by the bat of Alfredo Fádraga, to facilitate the work of Dachel Duquesne (7-3) on the mound of sighs.

Duquesne reached seven wins with three setbacks in the current Cuban baseball contest, after going seven innings against the Artemiseños, allowing five hits and one earned run. The defeat was awarded to him by Manuel Murgado (1-9), the ninth of the tournament for him.

Fádraga hit three hits in four legal at-bats, including a home run and four felines hit the rubber. Also, he hit a bi-angular, just like Hector Labrada. The man from the owners of “José Ramón Cepero” reached a perfect result on Saturday, with three hits in a similar number of times at bat.

Dayán García, with a couple of hits in three at-bats, drove in the only run for the visitors in the duel. The trailer occurred in the top of the first inning, when the hunters threatened to fire several arrows and hurt the Tigers.

The Island surprised Camagüey in the “Cándido”

Another match that ended with a disproportionate score was the one held at the “Cándido González”, between the selections of the Isle of Youth and the Toros de Camagüey. The pineros scored 11 touchdowns and painted the bulls’ offensive innings white, knocking them out in seven innings.

Jonathan Carbó finished the seven innings of the challenge and scored the success, the fourth of 2022, with the same number of losses. The right-hander allowed only two hits and retired four batters via strikeout. José Ramón Rodríguez suffered the second setback of the contest.

Luis Felipe Rivera, at over 40 years of age, shone in the duel. The left-hander hit four hits in as many visits to the batter’s box. In addition, he Towed four pirates to the rubber, one more than his partner Aquimo Jiménez. Also, Eliseo Rojas managed to sustain a great afternoon, with three hits in four appearances at the batting cage, a triple, an RBI and four runs included.

Industriales and Las Tunas will decide the sub-series in one day, although today they heated up the “Mella”

Finally, the duel between the Lumberjacks of Las Tunas and the Industrialists of Havana, held in the “Julio Antonio Mella”, was sealed by rain, at the end of the upper part of the fourth inning.

At that time, the local team dominated the match with a 6×2 board. Pablo Civil’s pupils got six hits and played without blunders on defense. Meanwhile, the Lions scored four hits and made a blunder on the field.

The capital’s starter exploded after pitching two and a third innings, allowing the locals six runs, including Yudiel Rondón’s home run. Alejandro Meneses, for his part, stayed on the mound during the four innings that were played.

However, from this Saturday’s game both teams demonstrated the rivalry that has existed between them for several years, when they emptied the benches due to a wild pitch on Yordanis Alarcón, who went to the mound very upset.

When the situation seemed to be “controlled”, his brother Yosvani, who was on base, also went to face the pitcher and it was then that the players of both teams came out, but there was really nothing to regret.

That clash will continue from 10 in the morning this Sunday. Lumberjacks and Lions will play a doubleheader, preventing games from being missed on the schedule.

In other results: Cienfuegos defeated Holguin 7×6. Villa Clara beat Granma 2×1, Santiago de Cuba beat Mayabeque 8×7, while Matanzas and Guantánamo suspended and will play double this Sunday.