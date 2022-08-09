Industrialists propose to protect the borders

The situation in Haiti so far has not generated a significant impact on the reduction of trade, in the opinion of the industrial sector grouped in the Association of Industries (AIRD).

However, Circe Almanzar, executive vice president of the AIRD, told this media outlet that there are difficulties in sending merchandise to Port-au-Prince due to gang control. “We have the expectation that this will not get worse,” she said. “The situation in the neighboring country is extremely delicate, so today more than ever we must protect our borders,” she added.

"We do not see that the solution to the situation in Haiti can be assumed by the Dominican Republic and therefore we support the Government's position of requesting international aid and support," he stressed.







The Conep

The Haitian case, which prompted an editorial in Listín and a publication in the Washington Post, also caught the attention of the business leadership of the National Council of Private Enterprise (Conep). The executive vice president of the business association, César Dargam, stated that the prolonged deterioration over time of the institutional framework in Haiti is of great concern not only for the business sector, but for all of society.

Its political, economic and social consequences affect the Haitian people themselves, and without a doubt threaten the stability that should prevail in our bilateral relations.

"There must be a Haitian solution to its own crisis, but obviously with the responsible accompaniment of the international community," said Dargam.







pronouncements

As a result of the worsening of the Haitian crisis, after the assassination just a year ago, on July 7, 2021, of its president Jovenel Moïse, the Haitian people live “day to day” with one crisis after another, aggravated in political terms. , in its economy and social stability with murders, robberies, assaults, kidnappings, rapes and all kinds of violence provoked by criminal gangs.

The Dominican president has asked the international community for a look of assistance to Haiti, a nation considered the poorest in the Western Hemisphere and which every day becomes a greater social and economic pressure for the Dominican Republic where at least 40% of its parturients They come without papers in search of health care at Dominican hospitals.

This is not counting the number of Haitian nationals who serve themselves food and school education in the Dominican fields.

This Monday, the prestigious American newspaper The Washington Post referred to the Haitian crisis as a problem that cannot be ignored by the international community.

The newspaper published that “As Haiti sinks deeper into pandemonium, with much of the capital seized by gunfire and gang warfare, it has received recent deliveries from the United States of two basic products that can only contribute to its collapse: weapons and deportees. Those exports, one smuggled, the other open, are the latest symptom of the world’s callous indifference and moral shortsightedness toward the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.”

Similarly, in its editorial “El desmadre de Haiti”, Listín Diario published, among other details, that “the misery of Haiti and its prolongation over time have been possible because, in the absence of a responsible national leadership that imposes order and respect, the international community has crossed its arms.

Since July 2021, the editorial piece points out, when President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his bed, Haitians have lived in an unprecedented escalation of crimes.