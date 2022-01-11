Industry 4.0, Engineering strengthens and acquires Movilitas

The Engineering Group announced that, through its subsidiary Engineering USA, acquired Movilitas, an important and accredited reality in consulting and innovative solutions for the evolution of the manufacturing industry, thus strengthening the offer of the Industries eXcellence Global division dedicated to the digitization and integration of frontier technologies in the manufacturing industry internationally. Engineering USA has been present in the United States since 2017 and, in recent years, has achieved the goal of positioning itself among the reference operators for the development of Industry 4.0 projects in America.

“The important results achieved in a short time by our US subsidiary, which leads the Group’s Industries eXcellence Global division, have led us to define this significant acquisition which confirms the very ambitious objectives of the Group not only in Italy but also in foreign markets “commented the CEO of the Engineering Group, Maximo Ibarra. The manager underlined that “the transaction is consistent with the new phase that Engineering has undertaken and reflects our goal of strengthening the international presence of a profoundly Italian company from the point of view of a single strategic vision.

“We intend to continue investing in new technologies and skills to lead the digital transformation challenge for businesses, Public administration, citizens. The enhancement of intra-group synergies represents an important asset for Engineering to offer customers increasingly up-to-date solutions in all product sectors and accompany the transformation of the business “, also indicated the CEO Ibarra.

Advanced Digital Twin models for the design, production and optimization of products and processes, proprietary solutions such as Movilitas.Cloud, are just some of the assets that the operation will guarantee, allowing the Group to increase the development of the digitalization of industrial plants. The acquisition is one of the first operations in the new development phase of the Engineering Group, which aims to triple the turnover in the segment by 2026. The multinational is already present in 12 countries with over 40 offices and intends to accelerate its growth organic also at an international level, as well as in Italy, enhancing skills and talents and continuing to invest to guarantee the best technological offer to all customers in the world “.

“At Movilitas we are focused on helping companies become smart businesses by developing smart supply chain ecosystems” remarked Movilitas CEO Ross Young. For the president of Engineering Usa and Director of the Industries eXcellence Global division of the Engineering Group, Ettore Soldi, “this acquisition marks a success for the Engineering Group and for Industries eXcellence Global, which aims to position itself as a reference operator worldwide to lead the digital progress of the industrial sector “.

The Engineering Group has a team of over 500 specialists in industry digitization and 650 globally active projects, with Movilitas, which has twenty years of experience and solutions in 51 countries, is now joined by a global team of over 200 digital transformation specialists and 7 operational hubs in the USA, France, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, UK and India.