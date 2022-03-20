Industry, Covid and the war are pushing supply chains towards new autarchies

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Until two years ago we thought that a country could not stop and that transport was a commodity. We have discovered, in both cases, that this is no longer the case ». Lodovico Bussolati, CEO of Sdf, the big world in agricultural mechanization, among the many complexities that he has had to manage in recent times, now also faces that of the supply chain. «We – he explains – have, for example, production sites in India and Turkey, plants that in the past were supplied with components arriving from other countries, including Italy. Now we are trying to make each plant a little more autonomous, and the same is happening here in Europe: perhaps globalization is not dead but certainly the game patterns must be reviewed ».

The “repricing” of long chains

Covid first, Russian invasion of Ukraine now, have in effect “repriced” the value of long chains, built on a global model in which volumes, economies of scale, specialization count, a scheme that is now heavily questioned. Even if it would be excessive to think of an immediate switch from globalization to autarchy, a trend that has started seems to be that of the progressive localization of purchases, avoiding, where possible, to depend on parts shipped from other continents. “Covid has accelerated a process already underway – explains the managing director of Fluid-O-Tech Diego Andreis – and in our case we are trying to become more and more independent from other continents. As far as possible we are looking for suppliers in Italy and in Europe: in electric motors, for example, which in the past we bought en masse from China, now the national or European share is growing considerably ».

More flexible and resilient supply chains

These are non-isolated choices. In the latest report on McKinsey’s topic, an analysis carried out among a hundred multinationals, more than 90% declared that they wanted to modify the supply chain to make it more flexible and resilient. Among other things, focusing on the dual sourcing of materials or on the approximation of its supply chains. For Ornella Barra, CEO of the big pharmaceutical company Walgreens Boots Alliance, is about “a real process of deglobalization, in which the search for a global scale is replaced by the regional or even local dimension”. The net effect of this movement is however very uncertain, bearing in mind that if Europe tries to become more autonomous, similar choices are made by those who, although based in Italy, also produce abroad. As happens to Mta, the Lodi multinational of electronic components for cars, the first Italian company to stop in Codogno due to the lockdown. «The strategy we are following – he explains Lorella Galbignani, the group’s supply chain manager – is to bring suppliers closer to our foreign factories in Brazil, Mexico, Morocco and Slovenia, even if changing interlocutors is never easy. It is necessary to find valid alternatives, to obtain the approval of the customer. In any case, if in the past centralizing and building volumes was a priority, today transport is a bloodbath ».

There are those looking for local alternatives in Italy

It is one of the reasons that prompted the mechanical group Streparava to look for a local alternative to an Indian company. «The double supply has helped us to face the crisis – explains the CEO Paolo Streparava – even if it cannot be a universal solution, because the costs here are often much higher. Reshoring is a realistic trend but in order not to stop it in the bud, this energy rush must be stopped. Otherwise who can think in these conditions of returning to Italy to produce? ». «The sensation – adds the Industry manager of the Intesa Sanpaolo research office Fabrizio Guelpa – is that companies look for other solutions in Italy after abandoning foreign supplies, perhaps Asian ones. And this forces entrepreneurs to look beyond the reference district. The intentions of the entrepreneurs who respond to our surveys indicate this as a priority issue, even if the implementation is more complicated. Many productions, for example, have emigrated to Asia because they are polluting. And in Europe nobody wants them anymore ».

The phenomenon of “distributed” warehouses

The breaking of long chains in any case offers some more chances for the development of “distributed” warehouses, a widespread logistics can now rely on specific parts on 3D printing, in which only a file is “traveling”. “It’s a fast growing business – explains the founder of Roboze (3D printers) Alessio Lorusso – and at this moment in the world we already have 20 partners in three continents that produce parts to order: in 18 months already 40 thousand pieces have been made in this way and at the end of the year, given the demand, I believe we will have doubled the network of customers “.