Industry: Istat, -0.6% production in October, + 0.6% in 3 months – Economy

In October 2021, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production is estimated to decrease by 0.6% compared to September. On the average for the August-October quarter, the level of production grew by 0.6% compared to the previous quarter. Istat communicates it. However, “the comparison with the value of February 2020, the month before the start of the health emergency, remains positive: the seasonally adjusted level of the October index is 0.7% higher”.

“Net of calendar effects, in October 2021 production increased on an annual basis by 2.0% (there were 21 calendar working days against 22 in October 2020). There are trend increases for intermediate goods (+3 , 4%), consumer goods (+ 2.7%) and energy (+ 1.8%); capital goods decreased slightly (-0.1%) “. Istat specifies. The monthly seasonally adjusted index – continues Istat – grows on a cyclical basis only for energy (+ 2.3%), while it decreases for intermediate goods (-0.8%), consumer goods (-0 , 9%) and capital goods (-1.4%). “In October, industrial production recorded a cyclical decrease, but the comparison with the value of February 2020, the month before the start of the health emergency, remains positive: the seasonally adjusted level of the October index is higher by 0.7%. the economic trend in the average of the last three months is growing. In trend terms, net of calendar effects, both the general and sectoral indexes show increases, with the exception of capital goods “. This is the comment from Istat. The sectors of economic activity that record the greatest trend increases are the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (+ 20.4%), the wood, paper and printing industries and the food, beverages and tobacco industries (+5, 6% for both sectors) and the manufacture of machinery and equipment nec (+ 5.0%). Trend downturns are recorded in the manufacture of means of transport (-13.2%), in mining activities (-7.5%), in the manufacture of computers and electronics products (-4.9%) and in other manufacturing industries ( -1.9%).