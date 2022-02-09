Industry: Istat, 2021 production + 11.8%, pre-Covid – Economy recovers

Industrial production in the whole of 2021 grew by 11.8% over 2020 compared to a decline of 11.4% in 2020. Istat notes this, explaining that annual growth is spread to all the main groups of industries and it is more pronounced for intermediate goods and capital goods. The seasonally adjusted level of the December index exceeds the value of February 2020 by 2%, the month before the start of the health emergency. Considering the economic trend of 2021, there were increases in the overall index in all four quarters, but gradually slowing down over the course of the year.

In December 2021, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production is estimated to decrease by 1% compared to November. Istat notes this, explaining that on average in the fourth quarter the level of production grows by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter. The monthly seasonally adjusted index grows on a cyclical basis only for energy (+ 0.1%), while it decreases for intermediate goods (-0.5%), consumer goods (-1.0%) and capital goods (-2.2%). On a trend basis in December, the overall index corrected for calendar effects increased by 4.4% (22 working days, compared to 21).