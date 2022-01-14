Industry, production rises in November and returns to pre-Covid levels. Brunetta: “We are the locomotive of Europe”

Italian industrial production has returned to the levels prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. This is thanks to an increase in activity in November of 1.9% compared to October and 6.3% in comparison with November 2020. Istat announces this, indicating that the greatest thrust comes from the energy sector, which has increased by 12.4% compared to the previous year. In particular, the largest annual increases are the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (+ 25.1%), the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air (+ 13.3%) and the production of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (+ 11.6%). Well that’s the mechanics going up by 10%. Declines are recorded only in the mining activities (-11%), in the manufacture of means of transport (-9.3%) and in the manufacture of electrical equipment (-1.8%).

The numbers communicated by Istat enthuse the Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta which speaks of Italy as the “locomotive of Europe”. “The Italian industry is in excellent health, indeed, it is the locomotive in Europe. The Istat data confirms a more than positive trend in the economic cycle relating to industry output which, thanks to an excellent carryover effect on 2022, leads us to revise upwards the estimates on GDP for the year just ended and strengthen expectations for the year that has just opened“, Says Brunetta who adds,“ If growth were to be recorded in the last quarter of 2021 at + 1% we should once again revise the growth forecasts of the Italian economy upwards from + 6.3% to + 6.4% or even + 6.5% “