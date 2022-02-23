Inés “N” is tired of running away, ex-partner says it’s karma | INSTAGRAM

It’s been several months since the arrest warrant against Inés “N” was learned, exactly since September 10, the famous presenter of TV being accused along with her husband Víctor “N”, who until now continue to evade the authorities outside Mexico.

At least that is what is believed, that they are not in the country and that they took their children, the Interpol had to authorize a search and seizure order in more than 150 countriessince that is what they committed, I would give them immediate prison.

Now five months after being on the run, one of the relatives of the former driver who did not want to reveal her name, assured that she is willing to end this as soon as possible.

Apparently the famous is tired of putting her children in this situation, she would make a sacrifice for them.

Apparently she is tired of running away, according to the information provided by this source who was in an interview with TV Notas, if she returned she would be arrested and exhibited to international levelsomething he doesn’t want either.

However, it seems that having made that mistake, he did not think about the consequences, and now that he had the opportunity to visualize everything that would happen, he is trying to avoid it at all costs.

Inés “N” continues to escape but seeks an agreement to return her children.



The accounts also assure that she is not guilty of the things for which she was accused, but that she does not want all the responsibility to fall on her alone, perhaps looking for scandal or simply that the real responsible people get away with it.

At this time, his lawyers requested an injunction hoping that the judge will grant it, to avoid going to prison if he returns to Mexico to reach an agreement.

Apparently, thanks to the birthday of his triplets, he felt great sadness that they were alone and thought that it would be better if they returned.