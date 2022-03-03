Inés “N” would be sailing in Mexico, says Tita Bravo | INSTAGRAM

One of the people who has been most attentive to the case of Inés “N”, without a doubt, is Aunt Bravo, ex mother in law of the famous driver.

She is that at the moment she is revealing information to the media, ensuring through her personal Facebook that she has information about where she and her husband are. Victor “N”.

In addition, she has performed in several interviewsin which he was assuring that they are already in the Mexico Cityalso commenting that the two have been hanging out in a yacht in the Caribbean, on the high seas, being the boat of one of his friends, a tennis player named Oliver Fernández, who would worry about his well-being.

It was from October 2021 when they started looking for the marriage by Interpol, taking out a red card to look for them internationally, accused of having illegally earned a million dollar amount.

We know that both the former entertainment creator and her husband have been seeking to reach an agreement with the authorities, starting with a Zoom conference that will be held with the FGR on March 15 at 12 noon.

Inés “N” would already be in Mexico and possibly walking on a yacht according to the information given by her former mother-in-law.



After several months have passed, some wonder if he was on the yacht for all this time or was it simply a way of buying time, something that has not been confirmed so far.

But the information revealed by her former mother-in-law has become transcendent, Internet users imagined Inés “N” having a great time, but surely it is not, on several occasions we have known that taking her children with her has also generated great stress.

At Show News we will continue to be on the lookout to share with you the information that comes to light about this case and of course also the result that the audience will have, surely all the matter will be known and we recommend you not to miss it.