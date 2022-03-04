Inevitable! Forza Horizon 5 fans lash out at Gran Turismo 7

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Beyond the calls for calm and peace between gamers, the reality is that we are in a market competition and that makes it inevitable that there will be support for brands and franchises. The dispute on the Internet between some Xbox and PlayStation users is experiencing a new chapter, this time starring racing games in the run-up to the launch of Grand Touring 7.

ForzaHorizon 5 vs Grand Touring 7: the dispute in social networks

The reviews of Grand Touring 7 they began to be published yesterday and when the embargo was lifted it was possible to see screenshots of the game running in its launch version. Initially, the perception of some players was that the new installment of Polyphony did not look as spectacular as would be expected from an AAA and more than an emblematic PlayStation title that could make a PS5 shine. From there began the comparisons with the Xbox proposal in the genre and this led to a trend on Twitter that was formed a few moments ago.

In the context of the division of opinions regarding Grand Touring 7Twitter users turned the hashtag #ForzaHorizon5 into a trend by making innumerable comparisons between the visual state of ForzaHorizon 5 and the one that has been seen so far Grand Touring 7taking into account that you will receive a day 1 patch with 17 GB of weight.

@WeArePlayground how much i love you! Gran Turismo 7 / Forza Horizon 5 pic.twitter.com/aCz4l9mo9R — João Monteiro (@AJBAMonteiro) March 3, 2022

Let’s not compare Forza Horizon 5 (2021) with Gran Turismo 7 (2022), better compare it with Forza Motorsport 7 (2017) both in gameplay pic.twitter.com/xPXNqSYGLP — eDjinn (@eDjinn_) March 3, 2022

Gran Turismo 7 is “simulator”, Forza Horizon 5 is arcade, but the graphic difference is absurd! How can a giant open world game be extremely prettier than a game limited to circuits?! Playground makes an excellent job 👏#GranTurismo7 #PlayStation5 #xbox pic.twitter.com/h5WYSy2tK6 — Sandriinhow❎ (@ElissandroOliv7) March 2, 2022

The best racing game is the one you like

Although there are players who defend tooth and nail against ForzaHorizon 5there are also those who do the same with Grand Touring 7but the middle ground is to consider that the Playground title offers an accessible experience with Arcade-type controls, although they can be modified for more of a challenge, while the Polyphony title focuses on realism and driving simulation, although not it can be denied that the work that has been done with force It is noteworthy and more for its progress in recent years.

Grand Touring 7 debuts tomorrow, March 4, and in this link you will find all the related information, as well as our written review.

