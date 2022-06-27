Infantas Leonor and Sofía criticized for their aged look

Girls aged 16 and 15, respectively, attended the theater with their parents. The images have gone viral and have caused a wave of mixed comments.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia They took center stage in an event attended by their parents, the kings of Spain. Turned into all ladies, they made a display of good taste and beauty during the flamenco show De Sherezade, by the bailaora María Pagés, winner of the 2022 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts together with the cantaora Carmen Linares, reported sources from the Royal House.

The images have gone viral and have caused a sea of ​​​​opinions among Internet users. Well, for many others, despite the fact that they are beautiful, their look is not according to their age. They look neglected and aged. Not even Queen Letizia was spared from her inquisitive gaze and they riddled her for abusing her tan.

Unmissable: Resounding fall! Fher, from Maná, is knocked down by a fan on stage

“But make them dress more fun. The mother looks more youthful”, “The queen has gone overboard with the self-tanner”, “Leti has been toasted”, “That older”, “How can they dress Leonor so ugly with so many beautiful clothes that we have in Spain”, “Leonor’s very long dress and Sofia’s very short. Their hair, just like Letizia’s, needs a cut that gives it a little more “life”. In her outfits you can see the influence of her mother, she has always dressed them very classically and there are the results. They should “modernize” or try other styles. They are almost always very bland and it’s a shame because they are very pretty”, and “Why is the queen refried?”, were some of the criticisms they received.

Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CfRBp0MohLJ/

Photo: EFE

Attending this function, on a private basis, marks the first public appearance of the princess after finishing the course at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

Leonor concluded her first international baccalaureate course in the United Kingdom on June 17 and will be on vacation until the beginning of September, when she resumes her second year of studies at the British boarding school.

The princess, who will turn 17 on October 31, is only scheduled for now to attend the Princess of Girona Awards ceremony, which will take place in Barcelona on July 4, along with the king and her sister, the 15-year-old Infanta Sofia.

Photo: EFE

The event will be held again this year in Barcelona due to the refusal of the Girona City Council to cede a space due to the veto to the Crown.

The princess is also expected to spend a few days on vacation in Palma de Mallorca, together with her parents and the infanta, between the end of July and the beginning of August.

It may interest you: Under “suicide watch”: Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal device with which she could postpone her sentence

Since her departure to Wales, the princess returned to Spain three times, coinciding with the vacation breaks at the boarding school.

In October, he participated in the acts of the Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo, while in December he did not have any appearance.

In April, he visited the Ukrainian refugee center in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) with the king and queen and, a few days later, he was at an institute in Leganés (Madrid) in a conference on the safe use of the internet, in the last occasion in which she had been seen in public.

RETURN TO HOME