Infantino announces that there will be 24 teams in the new Club World Cup

New format! Giani Infantinopresident of the FIFAannounced that the new format of the Club World Cup will have 24 teams. Such a scheme would resemble a world Cup and apparently it would be more inclusive with teams that have not been able to be part of the competition to date.

New Club World Cup

“The Club World Cup was going to be a new competition, it stopped due to the pandemic. We will have a new version of 24 teams, more inclusive“he declared Giani Infantino during the 72nd edition of the FIFA Congresscelebrated on qatar.

Despite not giving a specific date for the start of said tournament, he established that an approximate date would be in 2024. “There is no date, but the project continues and could appear in 2024. We love her and she enters our plants. We’ll find the right date.”

The reactions globally regarding this new version of the Club World Cup are positiveexcept for the european football. This is because this competition only would increase the saturation of games for the teams and players that already compete in their respective leagues, European competitions and also one or two domestic cups.

Previously, Arsene Wenger had proposed a format for “improve” the FIFA calendar at the national team level and that in this way “the players would not be saturated”. However, the new proposal FIFA Club World Cup seems to be a bit contradictory to the same.

