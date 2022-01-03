Infantino: “Europeans against the two-year world championship? Of course, he goes on the pitch every week with us”

The world championship every two years continues to be the workhorse of Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, spoke today on RadioUno: “I would like to clarify one thing. It is not an Infantino proposal, nor of FIFA: the FIFA Congress of 166 countries in the world has been asked to carry out a feasibility study. The assumptions must be clear: 88 percent, including European countries, voted to carry out a feasibility study. For FIFA, thinking of something, be it the world cup or otherwise, to be played every two years is a key thing. We have done a serious study, which shows that at a sporting level it works or would work: there would be fewer national matches, but of greater impact, which create the excitement of the world championship. Italy participates very often, lately no but often yes: the impact that participation has for a country is very important. Many countries of the world do not have this luck: when it was decided that the world championship should be played every four years there were forty countries in the world that played football, today there are more than two hundred. The economic impact would also be positive, for everyone: for those who have more and for those who have less. But what matters is that it is a project to protect the national championships, because there would be fewer stops for the various matches of the national teams while maintaining the number of matches. And also for the players themselves: there would be a break after the World Cup, in July, of at least three weeks, to be able to recover, something that does not exist today “.

It seems the trend is towards global football. Is this the case or do the economic benefits also weigh heavily?

“This is absolutely the development of world football. Wenger, who follows this project, says that if there were five European countries and 13-14 African countries today, the vision would be a little different. Participation is important, the development of football is important. Studies show that in Europe there is opposition: in Italy, as well as in England or Spain, there is the world championship every week thanks to the championship. In the rest of the world no “.

However, the leagues would inevitably lose appeal and today they are the most followed competition in football.

“Well, for a country like Italy that has the best players playing in its league, for sure. For eighty percent of the world population, the situation is a little different ”.

All the words of Infantino.