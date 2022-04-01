Infantino reveals the date for the new format of the Club World Cup

One of the reasons why FIFA disappeared the Confederations Cup was to make way for the new format of the Club World Cup that would include 24 teams, however, the issue of the pandemic has delayed this new event.

At the Congress of the highest soccer body, Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, revealed that given the refusal of several federations to hold the World Cup every two years, the new Club World Cup is planned for 2024.

“The Club World Cup was a new competition. It was stopped due to the pandemic. We will have a new version of 24 more inclusive teams. There is no date, but the project is going ahead and it could appear in 2024. We want it and it is on our spreadsheet route. We will find the right date. All over the world the Club World Cup has a lot of importance except in Europe. We are discussing it. It will be in June 2024.”

Regarding the World Cup every two years, Infantino emphasized that there is strong opposition to this new format being carried out, however, they will continue to study the possibilities to improve and that everyone agrees.

“The current calendar ends in 2024. We have attended to all the actors and we have seen that a World Cup every two years would be favorable, but we have verified that there is a strong opposition. Something more must be done for football, in the best for our sport It does not benefit to close and ignore everything. There is no rush, but we continue studying. We want everyone to agree and for the soccer pyramid to be the beneficiary”